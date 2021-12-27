One-Moto, the first ever British brand of premium EVs in India, has announced the launch of its new electric scooter Electa in Indian market at EV India Expo, at ₹1,99,000 (ex-showroom price). It will be the third product from the EV makers in India within three months of the brand launch. The new Electa is available in six colours; Mat Black, Shiny Black, Blue, Red and Grey. The company is offering a 3 years warranty on motor, controller and battery to its users. The new high speed e-scooter is targeted at youth.

The e-scooter comes with analogue display, hydraulic disk brakes (front/rear), and optional chrome upgrades.

The Electa is equipped with a 72V and 45AH, detachable lithium-ion battery that can be fully charged in 4 hours. The e-scooter easily clocks a top speed of 100 kmhr, and can cover a distance of 150 kms on a single charge. It is powered by a 4KW QS brushless DC Hub motor, the company claims.

The One-Moto products come with ‘One-App’ that provides end-to-end technology support including geo-fencing, IoT, Bluetooth. The app also captures data like maintenance alerts, commuting behaviour etc,.

Following the recent fundraise; One-Moto rolled-out two products in the Indian market – Commuta (scooter), and Byka (scooter) in November 2021.

“The idea is to launch high-speed quality premium products, and begin distribution from the key metro cities. We don’t just want to serve Indian customers with our scooters but give them the complete end-to-end experience they have been getting while running ICE engine vehicles. We aim at tightening our foothold in the hot markets in the country including – Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Punjab in the next six months. On the basis of the response, and local government policies only we will enter the new financial year," Shubhankar Chaudhry, CEO of One-Moto India said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.