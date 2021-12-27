One-Moto premium electric scooter Electa in pictures 5 Photos . Updated: 27 Dec 2021, 04:15 PM IST Edited By Livemint Electa is the third product from the EV makers in India within three months of the brand launch 1/5One-Moto electric scooter Electa launched in India 2/5The new Electa is available in six colours; Mat Black, Shiny Black, Blue, Red and Grey. 3/5Electa is equipped with a 72V and 45AH, detachable lithium-ion battery that can be fully charged in 4 hours. The e-scooter easily clocks a top speed of 100 kmhr, and can cover a distance of 150 kms on a single charge. 4/5The e-scooter comes with analogue display, hydraulic disk brakes (front/rear), and optional chrome upgrades. 5/5One-Moto new electric scooter Electa is priced at ₹1,99,000 (ex-showroom price). The company is offering a 3 years warranty on motor, controller and battery.