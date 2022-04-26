One-Moto India has announced partnering with Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited (Royal Sundaram) for issuance of insurance policies to its customers for EVs at the point of dealerships. The EV startup recently announced its association with Global Assure to provide easy Roadside Assistance Services across India.

Currently, the One-Moto has three different EV two wheelers available; Byka, Electa, and Commuta. Post launching three products within a short span of 3 months, the brand picked up on elaborating its services too.

Following the association, One Moto India customers will be able to avail add on Cover- Depreciation Waiver, to their motor policies issued by the brand. Apart from this, the customers will also be offered competitive pricing, and cashless facility for claims at One Moto centers.

One Moto India is one of the three companies that the Government of India approved for e-AMRIT (accelerated e-Mobility Revolution for India’s Transportation).

“It is our ambition to offer the customers with the best of the services. In order to achieve the same we are trying to create a bouquet of services in addition to the world class array of EV products. Understanding that majority of the customer base is experiencing EVs for the first time, they seek more support to enable the transition from ICE to EV. We have identified the requirement and are trying to address the same with reputed associations, so that everything can be offered to our discerning customers under one roof," Aditya Reddy, VP, Sales & Marketing, One Moto India.

KN Murali, Country Head, Retail Agency – Key Partnerships, Royal Sundaram affirmed “The electric 2-wheelers penetration in India is rising at a very fast pace. With such growing demand and high EV adoption, we see a great scope for us to be an enabler in the space. As the nation makes the responsible shift towards e-Mobility for a better and greener future, we see our contribution will be effective with our association with One Moto team."