One-Moto to offer EV insurance with Royal Sundaram

“It is our ambition to offer the customers with the best of the services. In order to achieve the same we are trying to create a bouquet of services in addition to the world class array of EV products. Understanding that majority of the customer base is experiencing EVs for the first time, they seek more support to enable the transition from ICE to EV. We have identified the requirement and are trying to address the same with reputed associations, so that everything can be offered to our discerning customers under one roof," Aditya Reddy, VP, Sales & Marketing, One Moto India.