Only 50 units each: BMW 330Li M Sport and M340i ‘50 Jahre’ Editions debut in India

BMW India has rolled out special ‘50 Jahre’ Editions of its 3 Series to mark 50 years of the model in global markets. The commemorative versions are based on the BMW 330Li M Sport and BMW M340i, with only 50 units of each to be offered in the country. Both are locally assembled at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai and will be retailed exclusively through the brand’s official website.

Pricing and availability The 330Li M Sport ‘50 Jahre’ Edition is priced at ₹64 lakh, while the M340i ‘50 Jahre’ Edition carries a tag of ₹76.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 3 Series, first introduced in 1975 as a successor to the BMW 02 Series, has evolved through seven generations. Over the years, it has been offered in multiple body styles including four-door saloons, convertibles, coupés and hatchbacks. The nameplate also spawned the M3, which began life as a homologation special on the second-generation E30 platform.

330Li M Sport ‘50 Jahre’ Edition For the Indian market, the 330Li M Sport ‘50 Jahre’ Edition receives exterior enhancements such as the M High-Gloss Shadowline package, gloss black details on the grille, diffuser and exhaust tips, along with a laser-engraved “1/50” badge on the B-pillar. Paint choices include Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey and M Carbon Black. Inside, the car features carbon fibre trim, Vernasca Cognac leather upholstery, a head-up display with augmented reality navigation, and a curved digital display. Power comes from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol unit producing 258 bhp and 400 Nm, enabling 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds.

M340i ‘50 Jahre’ Edition The M340i ‘50 Jahre’ Edition, meanwhile, is fitted with 19-inch Jet Black alloy wheels, red M Sport brake callipers, high-gloss black badging and ‘50 Jahre’ emblems front and rear. The B-pillar carries an engraved “1/50” insignia, while colour options include Dravit Grey, Black Sapphire, Fire Red Metallic and Arctic Race Blue. The cabin is finished in Vernasca leather with M highlights and carbon fibre trim, alongside the brand’s Operating System 8.5. Buyers will also receive a 1:18 scale model of the BMW 3.0 CSL and an M Performance key fob as part of the package.