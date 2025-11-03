Open to sky, exposed to risk: Cars with sunroofs brewing new safety concerns

Car buyers in India, in both mass and luxury segments, have developed a fascination for sunroofs. The preference for this feature has been increasing fast. The demand has surged so rapidly that the penetration of the sunroofs in Indian cars has increased to about 30% in 2024, up from 17.82% in 2021. One of the top three carmakers in the country, Hyundai, reported more than 54% of its cars sold between January and June 2025 had a sunroof, up from 52% in the same period of 2024. The sunroof penetration in Hyundai cars has increased to 53% in the first half of FY25, up 47.4% in the same period last year. In the SUV segment that has been growing at a maddening pace in India, nearly 85% models come equipped with a sunroof. Online searches for the 'cars with sunroof' keyword have grown by 35%.

Increasing desire for enhanced cabin aesthetics and comfort has been fuelling the growth in this space. Buoyed by this growing obsession, the car manufacturers have started highlighting this feature more than essential details like safety or fuel efficiency. The auto OEMs' marketing campaigns treat it as a lifestyle symbol, claiming that the presence of a glass panel elevates the car ownership experience.

In a horrific accident, a woman, travelling from Pune to Mangaon in a Volkswagen Virtus, was killed recently. A large rock from the hill dropped dead on the moving car, smashing its sunroof and killing the woman on the spot in Tamhini Ghat in Maharashtra. This has again raised concerns about the safety aspects of the sunroof.

While many may argue that nothing beats the feeling of sunlight pouring into the car cabin and a sunroof adds an airy vibe, it is also worth knowing the safety aspects.

Here are six key reasons a car with a sunroof may not be the best thing to consider.

Sunroofs pose distraction and safety concerns Despite the aesthetic appeal, sunroofs can become a major distraction, especially if you are looking at the sky through the glass while driving. This distracts the driver's focus from the road. Also, people standing and sticking out of sunroofs could pose a major and life-threatening safety threat to them as well as other motorists on the road in case of a collision.

Vulnerability to breakage One of the biggest safety risks of a sunroof is that the glass roof is not shatterproof. It comes tempered or laminated, but not immune to breakage. Extreme temperatures, manufacturing defects, flying road debris hitting at high speed, and falling rocks can lead to sudden cracks, or in worst-case scenarios, a full break.

Sunroofs compromise structural integrity A sunroof is more like having a stylish-looking big hole in the car's metal sheet covering the roof. A sunroof occupies a large part of the roof, which compromises the car's structural rigidity and integrity. During rollovers or collisions, this could cause catastrophic results, while a solid metal roof is supposed to offer more protection.

Sunroofs result in higher heat and UV exposure While the idea of soaking in the sunrays or letting the fresh air inside the cabin seems nice, a sunroof can actually let in a lot of heat than a solid metal roof. Even with the built-in shades, the sunroof could result in increased cabin temperature due to the greenhouse effect. This puts additional pressure on the car's air conditioning system and exposes the occupants to UV rays.

Prone to water leakage Incidents of sunroofs leading to water leakage during the monsoon are increasing, as the number of cars with sunroofs is growing fast. Over time, the sunroof seals can wear out, resulting in potential water leakage inside the cabin.