Oppo likely to enter EV space, may debut with electric car in India. Know more

Smartphone maker Oppo is trying to enter the EV space backing on the huge infrastructure and monetary support by the BBK Electronics. Oppo, known for bringing many firsts in the smartphone industry is now eyeing the exploding EV space and is reportedly working to develop its first fully electric car which will hit the roads by 2024. Considering India is the biggest market for Oppo the launch of this planned electric car seems evident in next two years.

Currently, Oppo has the largest manufacturing facility in UP's Greater Noida producing smartphones and other IoT devices for itself, OnePlus and Realme. Oppo is a part of China based BBK Electronics which also has sister companies like Vivo, OnePlus, Realme and Iooo. All these brands operate in India.

Currently, Oppo has the largest manufacturing facility in UP's Greater Noida producing smartphones and other IoT devices for itself, OnePlus and Realme. Oppo is a part of China based BBK Electronics which also has sister companies like Vivo, OnePlus, Realme and Iooo. All these brands operate in India.

According to 91moibles, Oppo and Realme are trying to develop their electric fleet followed by OnePlus. This may not be surprising move because their rival Xiaomi has already announced its plans to venture into EV space. These companies are planning to launch e-scooter, e-motorcycles and even electric cars.

The rising fuel prices have created an opportunity for these companies to try something new. They have their ecosystem already in place such as manufacturing, logistics and after-sales service. Like smartphones they have to make few adjustments to cater to EV and their charging.

Furthermore, the EV is the natural next phase of expansion for them. The smartphone, Smart TV and other IoT products have seen their saturation and there is no significant advancements coming to them. For EV becoming the preferred choice for the urban mobility, these smartphone makers can prove a point. The smartphone industry and the EV manufacturing aren’t very different, only the form factor differs.