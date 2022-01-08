Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) and Jae Sung Tech Company Limited, a leading Korean EV powertrain maker, announced a strategic partnership to manufacture electric powertrains in India. As a part of this partnership, the two companies will be forming a new Joint Venture - OSM Jae Sung Tech Company Limited. The all-electric Ra314 powertrain will be the first product and will find its home in the OSM Rage+ in Q1 FY23. The new Ra314 will be manufactured by OSM at its facility in Faridabad and in Pune at its group company.

OSM will also be testing and calibrating the Ra314 for typical Indian driving conditions.

The Ra314 comes with Silent Drive, Simple Architecture, and Superior Durability. Besides, the new powertrain is IP-67 rated. Based on internal testing conducted by OSM and Jae Sung, the new powertrain is 30% more efficient and 20% lighter than existing power units doing duty in the electric three-wheelers at the moment.

The modular architecture will also allow OSM to develop the Ra314 for four-wheeler Small Commercial Vehicles (SCV).

Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said, “OSM has always believed in constant innovation and is always working to make the product portfolio a step ahead of the competition. With this JV, I am sure the Rage+ will be an even better value proposition. Not only will the new power unit herald a new era of backward integration making our products more efficient. We will also utilise Ra314’s integrated and modular architecture to build customised power solutions for other EV makers in India to use, thus helping in faster adoption of electric vehicles in India."

Lee Hyunjin, CEO, Jae Sung Tech said, “We are delighted to partner with Omega Seiki Mobility, which is a pioneer in electric vehicle manufacturing. Our overall powertrain architecture and integration was developed with flexibility in mind to allow us to quickly adapt to the ongoing changes and developments in the industry. As a technology company, Jae Sung always believes in developing innovative solutions which are environment friendly as well as cost effective. I am positive that our advanced technologies, strong engineering background when combined with OSM’s manufacturing expertise in India, will help us to strengthen our partnership and succeed together in this rapidly growing segment."

