OSM-Log9 to deploy 10k 3W fast chargers by FY24, plans 150 crore investment

Akshay Singhal, Founder & CEO, Log9 Materials adds, “We firmly believe that India’s vision to turn into a fully EV-led nation by 2030 cannot be met unless the Tier II and III cities and towns join the movement and add further fuel to the nation’s e-mobility and clean energy transition. With B2B last mile deliveries still evolving yet accelerating in a major way in the Tier II and III markets, we are confident that this initiative by Log9 and OSM will give further impetus to EV adoption in these areas. Plus, adopting EVs will also in the long run prove to be more profitable compared to the ICE vehicles."