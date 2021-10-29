Our retail sales were 28% more than the previous year: Rajeev Chaba, MG Motor

Semiconductor shortage is a global crisis, and we are impacted by it significantly. In September, our production came down by almost one-third due to the chip shortage. Currently, availability has come down further due to the continued challenge of chip shortages with 50% reduction in Oct. We are going to face this challenge for a few more months. Since there is robust demand supported by the festival season, we are trying our best to bring down the waiting period. Our customers have been informed in advance about the delay in deliveries.