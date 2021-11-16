Sustainable mobility has picked up pace in India and the e-cycles serves as the starting point to this cost effective and healthy future initiative. Though in nascent stage now, the adoption of e-cycles is expected to touch 100,000 units by March 2022, and to cater this new demand, the largest two-wheeler maker in the country, Hero Group, has jumped in in the form of Hero Lectro . We interacted with Aditya Munjal , CEO of Hero Lectro, to know his thoughts on the e-cycles and its future in India. It has just revised the rates of its existing e-cycles range between 7.5 per cent to 12.8 per cent due to rising input material costs.

Can you broadly talk about the category of e-cycles? Do you think there is an opportunity for growth as far as this segment is concerned? What was the reason behind starting the entire e-cycles business within the Hero Group?

If we look at the global scenario, e-cycles have the largest volumes across the world when compared to e-scooters and electric cars. Today, the popularity of e-cycles is such that there are more than 4.5 million e-cycles in Europe alone and the pace of adoption is accelerating with time across the globe.

While the top markets for e-cycles are Europe, US, China to name a few, India is not left behind. In the last 3 years alone, the year-on-year growth in e-cycles has been about 100%.

One of the biggest reasons why we started the Hero Lectro business within the Hero Motors Group was to address a specific need gap. We observed how people commute and understood the key challenges they face - be it congestion, rising fuel costs, heavy maintenance costs or even parking hassles. We see all of this as an immense opportunity for e-cycles in the country and we have set-out to address all of these challenges with our portfolio of e-cycles. At Hero Lectro, our goal is to solve the short distance mobility needs of people by providing a more efficient, healthy, affordable and sustainable means of personal commute.

Where do you see maximum uptake and usage of e-cycles in the country?

Our key focus areas include the urban and the semi urban markets where there is a strong demand for short distance commute and e-cycle enthusiasts, in fact, 70% of Indian (commuters within a range of 20 km on a daily basis.

However, we are seeing people take a use-case approach, on both the personal and commercial fronts and we are addressing this market based on these use cases. While some are using it for micro mobility needs such as running errands, many others are using it for reasons such as fitness, commute to work etc.

From our perspective, the biggest adopters of e-cycles will be the youth, in the age bracket of 18-35, given their inherent nature to experiment as well as seek newer and more connected experiences. And because of that we believe that e-cycles today are not just a means of commuting but also a vehicle or a smart connected device for their lifestyle needs. Additionally, we also see a huge opportunity for e-cycles in the cargo and logistics sector and particularly in the last mile delivery business where the value proposition of e-cycles is far higher than a regular two-wheeler.

View Full Image Hero Lectro e-cycle

The cost of e-cycles vis a vis a low speed scooter in India is possibly the biggest dilemma and challenge when it comes to adoption of e-cycles. What is your strategy to address this challenge?

Around 300 million odd people commute everyday, out of which 25 million use motorcycles/scooters and 20 million prefer cycles as a mode of mobility. We believe that this will change in times to come, with more people adopting e-cycles as a preferred mode of commute.

We are already seeing a massive shift and preference for personal mobility in the post-pandemic era, and a certain level of consciousness has set in among people in urban markets to seek healthier, sustainable and affordable mobility solutions. We are currently present in around 600 outlets, ecommerce channels across 150 cities in India. We have seen healthy contributions from across Metros, Tier II and Tier III cities. Because of the multiple use cases of an e-cycle and the benefits it provides from both savings on travelling cost, health and even the environment, the adoption of Hero Lectro e-cycles has been pan India.

What sort of growth numbers do you foresee for this category and what numbers (sales figures) are you looking to touch by March 2022?

The e-cycle market in India is still nascent and at a growing stage and we expect the e-cycles market to touch 100,000 units by March 2022, with an organic growth of 50 % CAGR y-o-y over the next few years. With that being said, if you add on better quality competition and tailwinds from policy makers, then the growth rates would be a lot more.

As far as Hero Lectro is concerned, we own 70 % market share of the e-cycles market today and we are expecting to maintain this market share while both the category and our numbers continue to grow at a fervent pace. To give you a reference, in Europe in the last decade, e-cycle volume contribution has increased to 20% from a mere 3% and a value contribution of 60% in the total cycling industry. We are now at the beginning of this transition in India as well.

There were recent reports on Hero Motors Company and Yamaha collaborating to develop an e-cycle drive unit. How does this Joint Venture have a direct bearing on your larger business plans?

This partnership is a further strengthening of ties between Hero Motors Company, our parent organization and Yamaha. As you know, the cycle valley in Ludhiana is an initiative to develop India as a global manufacturing hub for cycles and e-cycles. As I have stated earlier, e-cycles are dominating the space in both North American and Europe and we expect this to also happen in India, with this in mind – the collaboration will be instrumental in helping us manufacture quality EDU’s and cater to the global demand.

What would be the key focus areas for Hero Lectro going forward to increase adoption and sales?

In the long term, our vision is to grow the category of e-cycles In India and make it a mainstream solution for short distance mobility capturing a significant share away from other ICE products. We want to democratize e-cycles across all segments and all strata of society and make it an integral element of personal mobility in the country. In comparison to other modes of personal mobility, e-cycles not only offer the best value but a versatile and sustainable lifestyle that fits today’s requirements.

With people returning to offices over time, we intend to tap into the office going community to drive adoption of e-cycles. We are also working with stakeholders such as the state and central governments to include e-cycles under various government schemes so that e-cycles can be more affordable and accessible to a larger segment of the society. Apart from that we are also in talks with e-commerce partners and rental companies across the ecosystem to increase adoption of e-cycles.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.