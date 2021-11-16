From our perspective, the biggest adopters of e-cycles will be the youth, in the age bracket of 18-35, given their inherent nature to experiment as well as seek newer and more connected experiences. And because of that we believe that e-cycles today are not just a means of commuting but also a vehicle or a smart connected device for their lifestyle needs. Additionally, we also see a huge opportunity for e-cycles in the cargo and logistics sector and particularly in the last mile delivery business where the value proposition of e-cycles is far higher than a regular two-wheeler.

