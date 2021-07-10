Uttar Pradesh: Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College has confirmed 27 more cases of Delta variant and two cases of Delta Plus. Dr Amresh Singh, Assistant Professor, Head Microbiologist, BRD Medical College-Gorakhpur, today said that the hospital had sent around 72 samples to IGIB Gene Sequencing Centre, Delhi.

"We received reports for 30. Delta variant found in 27 of them, Delta Plus confirmed in 2 of them and 1 patient had Kappa variant," he said.

On Friday, two cases of Kappa variant of Covid had been detected in Uttar Pradesh. Genome sequencing of 109 samples was done at King George's medical college in the past few days.

The Delta Plus variant was found in 107 samples, while the Kappa variant was found in two samples, a statement issued after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's routine review meeting said.

"Both the variants are not new for the state. The facility of genome sequencing is being increased in the state," it added.

At present, the daily positivity rate in the state is 0.04 per cent.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad informed that earlier also cases of Kappa variant were found in the state. "There is nothing to worry about. This is a variant of coronavirus and its treatment is possible," he said.

Prasad, however, did not divulge the details in which districts this variant was found. He said the details would create fear among people.

Now, Variants of Concern of Covid have been found in 174 districts in 35 states and union territories in the country with the highest numbers in Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Telangana, West Bengal and Gujarat.

The Variants of Concern (VOC) detected by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) in community samples are Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta. B.1.617.2.1 (AY.1) or commonly known as Delta Plus variant which signifies Delta variant with an additional mutation.

The B.1.617 lineage, first observed in Maharashtra, was associated with the unusual rise observed in several districts of the state. It is now found in many states in India, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

(With inputs from PTI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.