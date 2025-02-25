After being on sale for 18 months, Honda announced that its SUV offering, the Elevate has achieved a new sales milestone. Rivaling other popular SUVs of the mid-size SUV segment such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara, the Honda Elevate has surpassed selling one lakh units this month. The SUV made its global debut in India in September 2023 and was priced starting at ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom introductory). The Elevate is currently the only SUV in the Japanese car maker's India lineup.

Honda markets the Elevate both in India and internationally. As of January this year, Honda has sold 53,326 units of the SUV in India and exported an additional 47,653 units to countries including Japan, South Africa, Nepal and Bhutan in the same 18-month period. Notably, the Elevate is also the first Honda vehicle manufactured in India to be exported to Japan.

Honda Elevate: Pricing and variants In India, the price of the Honda Elevate starts at ₹11.91 lakh (ex-showroom) and can go up to ₹16.73 lakh (ex-showroom) for the recently launched top-end variant. The SUV is available in four variants: SV, V, VX, and ZX. Additionally, Honda has introduced the Signature Black Edition, which is based on the ZX variant.

More than half of Elevate's customers have opted for the top-end ZX variant, while eight out of ten customers have shown a preference for variants featuring the CVT transmission.

Honda Elevate: Color options The Elevate is offered in eight exterior colour options: Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown, Metallic Meteoroid Gray, Obsidian Blue, Pearl Lunar Silver Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic and Phoenix Orange Pearl. Even with a premium in price, over 35 per cent of customers opted to buy the Platinum White Pearl colour option.

Honda Elevate: Engine and transmission The Honda Elevate is equipped with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 119 bhp at 6,600 rpm and a peak torque of 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual gearbox and a CVT automatic gearbox.