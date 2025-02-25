Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Auto News / Over 1 lakh Honda Elevate SUVs sold. Close to 35% of cars sold in Platinum White Pearl

Over 1 lakh Honda Elevate SUVs sold. Close to 35% of cars sold in Platinum White Pearl

HT Auto Desk

  • Honda's Elevate SUV has reached a sales milestone of one lakh units in 18 months.

The Honda Elevate measures 4,312mm in length, 1,790mm in width and 1,650mm in height.

After being on sale for 18 months, Honda announced that its SUV offering, the Elevate has achieved a new sales milestone. Rivaling other popular SUVs of the mid-size SUV segment such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara, the Honda Elevate has surpassed selling one lakh units this month. The SUV made its global debut in India in September 2023 and was priced starting at 11 lakh (ex-showroom introductory). The Elevate is currently the only SUV in the Japanese car maker's India lineup.

Honda markets the Elevate both in India and internationally. As of January this year, Honda has sold 53,326 units of the SUV in India and exported an additional 47,653 units to countries including Japan, South Africa, Nepal and Bhutan in the same 18-month period. Notably, the Elevate is also the first Honda vehicle manufactured in India to be exported to Japan.

Check similar cars

Find more cars

Honda Elevate EV

₹ 18 Lakhs Onwards

Notify me

Hyundai Creta EV

₹ 17.99 - 23.5 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Tata Curvv EV

₹ 17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Mahindra BE 6

₹ 18.9 - 26.9 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

MG ZS EV

₹ 18.98 - 26.64 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Mahindra XUV 400 EV

₹ 16.74 - 17.69 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Also watch: Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review

Honda Elevate: Pricing and variants

In India, the price of the Honda Elevate starts at 11.91 lakh (ex-showroom) and can go up to 16.73 lakh (ex-showroom) for the recently launched top-end variant. The SUV is available in four variants: SV, V, VX, and ZX. Additionally, Honda has introduced the Signature Black Edition, which is based on the ZX variant.

More than half of Elevate's customers have opted for the top-end ZX variant, while eight out of ten customers have shown a preference for variants featuring the CVT transmission.

(Also read: Honda Elevate Signature Black Edition starts reaching dealerships)

Honda Elevate: Color options

The Elevate is offered in eight exterior colour options: Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown, Metallic Meteoroid Gray, Obsidian Blue, Pearl Lunar Silver Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic and Phoenix Orange Pearl. Even with a premium in price, over 35 per cent of customers opted to buy the Platinum White Pearl colour option.

(Also read: Honda Cars India attains E20 compliance throughout its entire product lineup)

Honda Elevate: Engine and transmission

The Honda Elevate is equipped with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 119 bhp at 6,600 rpm and a peak torque of 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual gearbox and a CVT automatic gearbox.

(Also read: Honda CB200X gets a rebrand, new features and OBD-2B compliance: What you should know)

Honda Elevate: Features

The Elevate includes numerous features comparable to those of its competitors. It comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch semi-digital driver display, a wireless charging pas and a single-pane sunroof. The Elevate is also fitted with an advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) suite for safety and gets six airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Hold Assist for added protection from mishaps.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.