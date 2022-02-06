Automaker Tata Motors has reported an exponential rise in sales in January 2022. Tata Motors reported 27% year-on-year growth in total vehicle sales, including in the international markets, at 76,210 units last month. Total passenger vehicles sale was higher at 40,777 (highest vehicles sold by the company in a month) units last month as compared to 26,978 units clocked in January 2021. The big hitters in Tata's incredible record-breaking sales are Tata Nexon and Tata Punch. While the Tata Nexon has been the best-selling SUV in the country, the Tata Punch has also seen great demand. According to the latest data, Tata Nexon's has sold 13,816 units last month. In this way, it has bagged the number four spot in the top 10 list of most sold vehicles in January. At the same time, Tata Punch has been at number 2 on this list. Punch sold 10,027 units last month. It has been just 5 months since the launch of this small SUV.

Tata Motors has hiked the prices of its compact SUV Nexon by a maximum of ₹11,000 depending on the variant of the model last year in November. Tata Nexon ranges between ₹7.30 lakh to ₹13.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Nexon comes in 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. In the former, the car's engine generates a power output of 110hp and in the latter case, the engine creates a maximum power of 120hp.

The automaker also hiked the prices of Tata Punch this year. The sub-compact SUV prices have been increased by nearly ₹15,000 on some of its variants. The new prices start at ₹5.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Punch Pure was earlier priced at ₹5.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Apart from this, Tata Motors CNG offerings-- Tata Tiago and Tigor have also gained huge popularity among car buyers. They have managed to account for 42% of all Tiago and Tigor model sales in January. Further, on the electric vehicle segment, Tata Motors said the EV sales in January this year surged nearly five times at 2,892 vehicles against 514 units sold in the year-ago period.

