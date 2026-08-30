Over 2.1 million drivers affected as DVLA medical condition records surge

A new study reveals that in Great Britain there are more than 2.1 million people who have a medical condition registered with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) as either a full driver or a provisional. The number has more than doubled in the last 2 years and medical fitness checks are becoming increasingly relevant for drivers.

The data, which Marshall Motor Group has requested under the Freedom of Information Act (FOI), reveals the number of people with a medical condition recorded with the DVLA in May 2026 was 2,175,859. This represents over 326,000 more than in May 2024. A medical condition does not, however, mean that a driver is automatically unfit to drive.

Diabetes most common condition among drivers Diabetes was the most frequently recorded medical condition among Group 1 licence holders, which covers cars and motorcycles. The number of diabetes records from January 1st to May 28th, 2026, is 63,473.

Pacemakers, glaucoma and epilepsy were the next most common conditions. Other conditions that came up were dementia, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis and sleep apnoea.

The top 10 conditions recorded among Group 1 drivers were:

Diabetes – 63,473 Pacemakers – 18,516 Glaucoma – 16,551 Epilepsy – 14,711 Dementia – 11,909 Parkinson’s – 10,279 Multiple sclerosis – 8,222 Sleep apnoea – 7,398 Stroke – 6,430 Visual problems – 6,031

Diabetes was also the most common condition reported for Group 2 licence holders (6243 records), this included bus and lorry drivers.

Medical records rise nearly 18% The number of people on record with medical conditions has increased steadily as per DVLA data. The total rose from 1,849,423 in May 2024 to 1,992,978 in May 2025, before reaching 2,175,859 in May 2026. This is about 17.7% higher than it was two years ago.

The rise is not necessarily a sign of less safety on Britain's roads. It also considers an increase in the number of drivers reporting conditions and a greater awareness by the DVLA on medical fitness.

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More than 140,000 driving entitlements affected Between the start of 2024 and 31 December 2024, 140,981 cases led to the revocation of driving entitlement, refusal of a driving licence application or competent surrender of a licence following a medical notification.

According to the data, 68,164 such cases were recorded in 2024 and another 61,436 in 2025. There were 11,381 additional reports made from January 1 to May 28, 2026.

The most medical-condition records were obtained from drivers between the ages of 70 and 79 for the age groups for which medical-condition data is available.

332,631 short-term medical licences issued Since the beginning of 2024, the number of short-term medical licences issued by DVLA is 332,631. For eligible drivers, these licences enable them to drive until their medical fitness is assessed more often. Generally DVLA will grant a short-term licence to run for one, two, three or five years based on the medical circumstances.

Drivers must let the DVLA know of some medical conditions and if certain medical conditions become more severe. If it can be shown that an individual has not disclosed a condition which might compromise their ability to drive they could face a fine of up to £1,000.