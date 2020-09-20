Over 3 lakh road accidents in India happened due to overspeeding: Govt

India has one of the highest rates of road accidents and the government recently revealed the percentage of accidents that occurred due to just overspeeding. On Saturday, the parliament was informed that around 71% of road accidents in the country last year were due to overspeeding. A total of 4.49 lakh accidents were registered on Indian roads last year.

"As per the available information, total no of road accidents during last calendar Year 2019 are 4,49,002. Out of which 3,19,028 road accidents (71.1%) have been reported due to overspeeding," Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways VK Singh told Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has notified “Member of Parliaments’ Road Safety Committee" for each district to promote awareness among road users, he said.

The Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from the district will be the chairman of such committee, the minister said.

According to the minister, the Ministry has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety based on education, engineering (both of roads and vehicles), enforcement and emergency care.

Globally India is one of the worst-hit nations when it comes to road accidents. According to a PTI report, India accounts for about 5 lakh road accidents annually, one of the highest in the world, in which about 1.5 lakh people die and another 3 lakh become crippled.

