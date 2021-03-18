Japanese auto giant Toyota India has recalled 9,498 units of the Urban Cruiser due to a possible driver side airbag module issue. According to reports, vehicles manufactured from July 28, 2020, to February 11, 2021, are said to have been affected.

The issue appears to be with the airbag on the driver’s side in these SUVs. The carmaker will conduct further tests and will be replaced with new ones.

The affected owners will be contacted by the company's authorised dealerships. If there is a flaw in the vehicle, then necessary changes will be made to it.

Toyota Motor had launched the sub four-meter compact SUV Urban Cruiser in the Indian market in September last year.

The Urban Cruiser SUV is powered by a 1.5 litre 4 cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 105bhp of power and 138Nm of torque. This engine comes mated with a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter gearbox. Hybrid technology has also been included in its automatic variants. Its manual version gives a mileage of 17.03 km per litre and automatic variants up to 18.76 km per litre.

