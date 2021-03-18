Over 9,000 Toyota Urban Cruiser recalled due to airbag issues

The Urban Cruiser SUV is powered by a 1.5 litre 4 cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 105bhp of power and 138Nm of torque. This engine comes mated with a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter gearbox. Hybrid technology has also been included in its automatic variants. Its manual version gives a mileage of 17.03 km per litre and automatic variants up to 18.76 km per litre.