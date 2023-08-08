Riding the wave of an overwhelming response, Hero MotoCorp , the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has received 25,597 bookings for the Harley Davidson X440, since opening the bookings on the 4th of July, 2023.

The booking window has now been closed, and the new booking window will be announced soon. Hero MotoCorp will start production of the Harley-Davidson X440 in September 2023 and commence customer deliveries from October onwards.

The introductory ex-showroom prices have now been revised and the revised prices for the Denim, Vivid, and S variants will be ₹ 2,39,500/-, ₹2,59,500/-, and ₹2,79,500/- respectively.

Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Hero MotoCorp, said, “We are delighted with the customer response to Harley-Davidson X440. It is heartening to see the confidence shown by the customers in Hero MotoCorp’s foray into this segment. What is even more heartening is that the majority of our bookings are coming from the top-end model, clearly indicating that customers are willing to pay a higher price for the right brand and right model. This is just the beginning of our journey to win in the premium segment. More Iconic launches will follow soon, as we ensure our presence across the portfolio.“

The Harley-Davidson X440 inherits the character of the iconic Harley-Davidson brand with its commanding road presence. With its distinctive design, all-metal body, and powerful engine, the motorcycle showcases its persona of a true performer in style.

Nimble and agile in traffic, yet supremely robust and comfortable over rough terrain, Harley-Davidson X440’s ride quality opens a whole new world for inspiring riding experience.

Two-wheeler sales rose more than 8% in July: FADA data

Sales of three-wheelers jumped 74% to more than 94,000 units - a record high for the month of July, while those of passenger vehicles grew marginally by 4% with heavy rainfall in north India slowing demand, FADA data showed.

Two-wheeler sales rose more than 8% in the month, as per the data.

Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto reported a fall in July wholesale volumes of two-wheelers, with Hero flagging "a sharp decline in customer footfall at dealerships" due to incessant rains and floods in several states.

FADA noted that the below-average rain forecast for August could impact purchases in rural India, a key segment for bike makers.

