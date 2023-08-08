Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Hero MotoCorp, said, “We are delighted with the customer response to Harley-Davidson X440. It is heartening to see the confidence shown by the customers in Hero MotoCorp’s foray into this segment. What is even more heartening is that the majority of our bookings are coming from the top-end model, clearly indicating that customers are willing to pay a higher price for the right brand and right model. This is just the beginning of our journey to win in the premium segment. More Iconic launches will follow soon, as we ensure our presence across the portfolio.“