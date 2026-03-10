Own a Honda Amaze? Accessories you can buy to kit it up

Honda Amaze has been a popular sub-compact sedan in India for quite a long time. Despite the severe pressure on the sedans owing to the ever-increasing demand for SUVs and crossovers, the sub-compact sedans continue to hold their ground, with a squeezed market share, of course. The Honda Amaze competes with the segment leader, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, and Hyundai Aura in this space.

The practicality, affordability, compactness, and upmarket features altogether give the Honda Amaze a strong proposition for the buyers. Currently, in its third generation, the Honda Amaze is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, i-VTEC petrol engine, which is available with transmission choices including a manual unit and a CVT. Sold in three variant options: V, VX, and ZX, the Honda Amaze is priced between ₹7.48 lakh and ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Amaze, which are meant to enhance the cosmetic appeal, comfort and convenience for occupants, as well as functionality of the sub-compact sedan. If you own a Honda Amaze or are planning to buy one soon, here are the genuine Honda accessories for the sedan.

Honda Amaze: What genuine accessories to buy?

Honda Amaze: Genuine accessories to buy Exterior Interior Safety Front bumper garnish Arm rest Rear camera with guidelines Rear bumper lower garnish Floor mat Front parking sensors Door lower garnish Hammer Drive view recorder Front grille garnish Rhythmic ambient lights TPMS Fog lamp garnish Step illumination Taillamp garnish Key chain Door window chrome molding Seat cover Trunk garnish Headrest cushion Side body protector Ventilated seat top cover with massager Door edge garnish Humidifier Door handle protector Dual charger (Type-A & Type-C) Bumper corner protector (Front & rear) Rear windshield sunshade Trunk spoiler Rear door sunshades Door visor with chrome Steering wheel cover Door mirror garnish Trunk tray Front fender garnish Bucket mat Fog light Mud guard set Body cover