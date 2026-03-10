Own a Honda Amaze? Accessories you can buy to kit it up

Honda Amaze has been a popular sub-compact sedan in India for quite a long time. Despite the severe pressure on the sedans owing to the ever-increasing demand for SUVs and crossovers, the sub-compact sedans continue to hold their ground, with a squeezed market share, of course. The Honda Amaze competes with the segment leader, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, and Hyundai Aura in this space.
The practicality, affordability, compactness, and upmarket features altogether give the Honda Amaze a strong proposition for the buyers. Currently, in its third generation, the Honda Amaze is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, i-VTEC petrol engine, which is available with transmission choices including a manual unit and a CVT. Sold in three variant options: V, VX, and ZX, the Honda Amaze is priced between ₹7.48 lakh and ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom).
Honda offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Amaze, which are meant to enhance the cosmetic appeal, comfort and convenience for occupants, as well as functionality of the sub-compact sedan. If you own a Honda Amaze or are planning to buy one soon, here are the genuine Honda accessories for the sedan.
The Japanese car manufacturer offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Honda Amaze, which come in multiple package options: Signature package, Utility package, and Basic kit. These accessories are meant to customise the sub-compact sedan to ramp up its cosmetic value. Also, some accessories are meant to enhance the comfort and convenience quotient of the sedan. On the other hand, some are meant to enhance the safety quotient of the car, as well as add functionality to it.