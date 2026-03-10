Subscribe

Own a Honda Amaze? Accessories you can buy to kit it up

Honda offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Amaze, meant to enhance the cosmetic appeal, comfort and convenience for occupants, as well as functionality of the sub-compact sedan.

Mainak Das
Updated10 Mar 2026, 09:16 AM IST
Honda Amaze has been a popular sub-compact sedan in India for quite a long time. Despite the severe pressure on the sedans owing to the ever-increasing demand for SUVs and crossovers, the sub-compact sedans continue to hold their ground, with a squeezed market share, of course. The Honda Amaze competes with the segment leader, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, and Hyundai Aura in this space.

The practicality, affordability, compactness, and upmarket features altogether give the Honda Amaze a strong proposition for the buyers. Currently, in its third generation, the Honda Amaze is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, i-VTEC petrol engine, which is available with transmission choices including a manual unit and a CVT. Sold in three variant options: V, VX, and ZX, the Honda Amaze is priced between 7.48 lakh and 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Amaze, which are meant to enhance the cosmetic appeal, comfort and convenience for occupants, as well as functionality of the sub-compact sedan. If you own a Honda Amaze or are planning to buy one soon, here are the genuine Honda accessories for the sedan.

Honda Amaze: What genuine accessories to buy?

Honda Amaze: Genuine accessories to buy
ExteriorInteriorSafety
Front bumper garnishArm restRear camera with guidelines
Rear bumper lower garnishFloor matFront parking sensors
Door lower garnishHammerDrive view recorder
Front grille garnishRhythmic ambient lightsTPMS
Fog lamp garnishStep illumination
Taillamp garnishKey chain
Door window chrome moldingSeat cover
Trunk garnishHeadrest cushion
Side body protectorVentilated seat top cover with massager
Door edge garnishHumidifier
Door handle protectorDual charger (Type-A & Type-C)
Bumper corner protector (Front & rear)Rear windshield sunshade
Trunk spoilerRear door sunshades
Door visor with chromeSteering wheel cover
Door mirror garnishTrunk tray
Front fender garnishBucket mat
Fog light
Mud guard set
Body cover

The Japanese car manufacturer offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Honda Amaze, which come in multiple package options: Signature package, Utility package, and Basic kit. These accessories are meant to customise the sub-compact sedan to ramp up its cosmetic value. Also, some accessories are meant to enhance the comfort and convenience quotient of the sedan. On the other hand, some are meant to enhance the safety quotient of the car, as well as add functionality to it.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

