⁠Own a Honda CB350 H’ness? Key accessories to buy for your motorcycle

Honda CB350 H'ness is the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer's attempt to grab a sizeable chunk of the 350 cc motorcycle segment in India. This segment is mainly dominated by Royal Enfield with its range of 350 cc motorcycles. This category has been witnessing a rapidly rising demand like never before, thanks to the appealing retro-themed motorcycles' charm to consumers. The young generation of customers has been propelling the growth in this segment.
While several brands have been trying to grab a chunk of this market pie, Honda, being the second-largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India, didn't want to be left behind in the race. This is the reason why the brand launched the CB350 in India, which is sold through the Honda BigWing premium dealership network, responsible for selling bigger bikes.
The Honda CB350 is available in two options: CB350 H'ness and CB350 RS. If you have been planning to buy the Honda CB350 H'ness or already own one, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the range of accessories available for this bike.
Honda CB350 H'ness can be accessorised with a wide range of kits. The accessories are divided into four segments: Tourer, Comfort, Cafe racer and Solo carrier. These accessory packs can be purchased as a whole, or select kits from the packs can be purchased as well.