⁠Own a Honda CB350 H’ness? Key accessories to buy for your motorcycle

Honda CB350 H'ness is the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer's attempt to grab a sizeable chunk of the 350 cc motorcycle segment in India. This segment is mainly dominated by Royal Enfield with its range of 350 cc motorcycles. This category has been witnessing a rapidly rising demand like never before, thanks to the appealing retro-themed motorcycles' charm to consumers. The young generation of customers has been propelling the growth in this segment.

While several brands have been trying to grab a chunk of this market pie, Honda, being the second-largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India, didn't want to be left behind in the race. This is the reason why the brand launched the CB350 in India, which is sold through the Honda BigWing premium dealership network, responsible for selling bigger bikes.

The Honda CB350 is available in two options: CB350 H'ness and CB350 RS. If you have been planning to buy the Honda CB350 H'ness or already own one, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the range of accessories available for this bike.

Honda CB350 H'ness: Key accessories you can buy

Honda CB350 H'ness: Accessory packs with pricing Tourer accessories Comfort accessories Cafe racer accessories Solo carrier accessories Long visor ₹ 2,564 Long visor ₹ 2,564 Headlight cowl ₹ 3,180 Meter visor ₹ 2,000 Rear carrier ₹ 3,101 Back rest ₹ 3,427 Single seat cowl ₹ 5,974 Solo carrier ₹ 4,284 Rider seat ₹ 5,144 Rider seat ₹ 5,162 Rider seat ₹ 5,144 Rider seat ₹ 5,162 Wide footstep ₹ 1,299 Wide footstep ₹ 1,299 Wheel stripe ₹ 2,271 Side cover garnish ₹ 2,415 Side cover garnish ₹ 2,415 Knuckle guard ₹ 1,913 Engine upper pipe ₹ 1,549 Wheel stripe ₹ 2,271 Knuckle guard ₹ 1,913 Support pipe B ₹ 718 Side cover garnish ₹ 2,415 Grip end ₹ 323 Support pipe B ₹ 718 Engine upper pipe ₹ 1,549 Grip end ₹ 323 Engine upper pipe ₹ 1,549 Engine upper pipe ₹ 1,549 Engine lower pipe ₹ 404 Front fork boot ₹ 598 Engine lower pipe ₹ 404 Engine lower pipe ₹ 404 Front fork boot ₹ 598 Skid plate ₹ 1,766 Front fork boot ₹ 598 Front fork boot ₹ 598 All accessories pack ₹ 16,229 All accessories pack ₹ 20,869 All accessories pack 16,427 All accessories pack ₹ 17,891