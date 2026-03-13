⁠Own a Honda CB350 H’ness? Key accessories to buy for your motorcycle

Honda CB350 H'ness is the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer's attempt to grab a sizeable chunk of the 350 cc motorcycle segment in India. This segment is mainly dominated by Royal Enfield with its range of 350 cc motorcycles. This category has been witnessing a rapidly rising demand like never before, thanks to the appealing retro-themed motorcycles' charm to consumers. The young generation of customers has been propelling the growth in this segment.
While several brands have been trying to grab a chunk of this market pie, Honda, being the second-largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India, didn't want to be left behind in the race. This is the reason why the brand launched the CB350 in India, which is sold through the Honda BigWing premium dealership network, responsible for selling bigger bikes.
The Honda CB350 is available in two options: CB350 H'ness and CB350 RS. If you have been planning to buy the Honda CB350 H'ness or already own one, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the range of accessories available for this bike.
|Honda CB350 H'ness: Accessory packs with pricing
|Tourer accessories
|Comfort accessories
|Cafe racer accessories
|Solo carrier accessories
|Long visor
|₹2,564
|Long visor
|₹2,564
|Headlight cowl
|₹3,180
|Meter visor
|₹2,000
|Rear carrier
|₹3,101
|Back rest
|₹3,427
|Single seat cowl
|₹5,974
|Solo carrier
|₹4,284
|Rider seat
|₹5,144
|Rider seat
|₹5,162
|Rider seat
|₹5,144
|Rider seat
|₹5,162
|Wide footstep
|₹1,299
|Wide footstep
|₹1,299
|Wheel stripe
|₹2,271
|Side cover garnish
|₹2,415
|Side cover garnish
|₹2,415
|Knuckle guard
|₹1,913
|Engine upper pipe
|₹1,549
|Wheel stripe
|₹2,271
|Knuckle guard
|₹1,913
|Support pipe B
|₹718
|Side cover garnish
|₹2,415
|Grip end
|₹323
|Support pipe B
|₹718
|Engine upper pipe
|₹1,549
|Grip end
|₹323
|Engine upper pipe
|₹1,549
|Engine upper pipe
|₹1,549
|Engine lower pipe
|₹404
|Front fork boot
|₹598
|Engine lower pipe
|₹404
|Engine lower pipe
|₹404
|Front fork boot
|₹598
|Skid plate
|₹1,766
|Front fork boot
|₹598
|Front fork boot
|₹598
|All accessories pack
|₹16,229
|All accessories pack
|₹20,869
|All accessories pack
|16,427
|All accessories pack
|₹17,891
Honda CB350 H'ness can be accessorised with a wide range of kits. The accessories are divided into four segments: Tourer, Comfort, Cafe racer and Solo carrier. These accessory packs can be purchased as a whole, or select kits from the packs can be purchased as well.