Own a Honda City? Genuine Honda accessories you can buy for the mid-size sedan

If you have been owning a Honda City or planning to buy one, here is a list of genuine Honda accessories for the sedan.

Mainak Das
Updated16 Mar 2026, 10:08 AM IST
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Honda City continues to be a popular midsize sedan in India, even after a long time in business and severe pressures from SUVs and crossovers.
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Honda City
Honda City continues to be a popular midsize sedan in India, even after a long time in business and severe pressures from SUVs and crossovers.

Sedans might be witnessing an ever-shrinking market share in India, keeping in sync with the global market, but the segment still has its own set of admirers. Consumers who love the aesthetic appeal of a car, prioritise driving stability and riding comfort over all other things, and continue to admire sedans. The Honda City is a popular sedan in India, which is positioned in the mid-sized sedan segment, where it competes with capable rivals like the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, etc.

The Honda City is available in two variants, City and City e:HEV. The Honda City is priced between 11.95 lakh and 16.07 lakh (ex-showroom), while the City e:HEV is available in a single trim, priced at 20 lakh (ex-showroom). While the Honda City is already a pretty stylish sedan, its aesthetic appeal and functionality can be further ramped up by adding a few accessories. Honda offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the City.

If you have been owning a Honda City or planning to buy one, here is a list of genuine Honda accessories for the sedan.

Honda City: Genuine accessories you can buy

Honda City: Genuine accessories consumers can buy
ExteriorInteriorOthers
Front grille chrome garnishStep illumination (4 lights)Key chain
Front bumper side chrome garnishLeg room lampEmergency hammer
Tail lamp chrome garnishSeat cover (5 designs)Car care kit
Trunk chrome garnishWireless charger (Plug & play)
Door lower chrome garnishTrunk tray
Window chrome mouldingTransparent mat
Trunk spoiler with LEDSteering wheel cover
Roof end visorBucket mat
Door visor with chromeFloor mat
Door edge garnish
Door handle chrome protector
Body side moulding
Bumper protector (Front & rear)
Body cover
Front fender garnish
Mud guard

Honda City can be accessorised with a wide range of genuine kits available from the Japanese car manufacturer. This range of accessories is: Admire Chrome Package, Elegance Chrome Package, Basic Kit, Utility Package. The accessories are designed to enhance the exterior aesthetics and protection level of the mid-size sedan. Some of the kits are designed to enhance the functionality of the car. These accessories can be purchased from the Honda dealerships.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

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