Own a Honda City? Genuine Honda accessories you can buy for the mid-size sedan

Sedans might be witnessing an ever-shrinking market share in India, keeping in sync with the global market, but the segment still has its own set of admirers. Consumers who love the aesthetic appeal of a car, prioritise driving stability and riding comfort over all other things, and continue to admire sedans. The Honda City is a popular sedan in India, which is positioned in the mid-sized sedan segment, where it competes with capable rivals like the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, etc.
The Honda City is available in two variants, City and City e:HEV. The Honda City is priced between ₹11.95 lakh and ₹16.07 lakh (ex-showroom), while the City e:HEV is available in a single trim, priced at ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom). While the Honda City is already a pretty stylish sedan, its aesthetic appeal and functionality can be further ramped up by adding a few accessories. Honda offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the City.
If you have been owning a Honda City or planning to buy one, here is a list of genuine Honda accessories for the sedan.
Honda City can be accessorised with a wide range of genuine kits available from the Japanese car manufacturer. This range of accessories is: Admire Chrome Package, Elegance Chrome Package, Basic Kit, Utility Package. The accessories are designed to enhance the exterior aesthetics and protection level of the mid-size sedan. Some of the kits are designed to enhance the functionality of the car. These accessories can be purchased from the Honda dealerships.