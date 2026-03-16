Own a Honda City? Genuine Honda accessories you can buy for the mid-size sedan

Sedans might be witnessing an ever-shrinking market share in India, keeping in sync with the global market, but the segment still has its own set of admirers. Consumers who love the aesthetic appeal of a car, prioritise driving stability and riding comfort over all other things, and continue to admire sedans. The Honda City is a popular sedan in India, which is positioned in the mid-sized sedan segment, where it competes with capable rivals like the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, etc.

The Honda City is available in two variants, City and City e:HEV. The Honda City is priced between ₹11.95 lakh and ₹16.07 lakh (ex-showroom), while the City e:HEV is available in a single trim, priced at ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom). While the Honda City is already a pretty stylish sedan, its aesthetic appeal and functionality can be further ramped up by adding a few accessories. Honda offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the City.

If you have been owning a Honda City or planning to buy one, here is a list of genuine Honda accessories for the sedan.

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Honda City: Genuine accessories you can buy

Honda City: Genuine accessories consumers can buy Exterior Interior Others Front grille chrome garnish Step illumination (4 lights) Key chain Front bumper side chrome garnish Leg room lamp Emergency hammer Tail lamp chrome garnish Seat cover (5 designs) Car care kit Trunk chrome garnish Wireless charger (Plug & play) Door lower chrome garnish Trunk tray Window chrome moulding Transparent mat Trunk spoiler with LED Steering wheel cover Roof end visor Bucket mat Door visor with chrome Floor mat Door edge garnish Door handle chrome protector Body side moulding Bumper protector (Front & rear) Body cover Front fender garnish Mud guard

Honda City can be accessorised with a wide range of genuine kits available from the Japanese car manufacturer. This range of accessories is: Admire Chrome Package, Elegance Chrome Package, Basic Kit, Utility Package. The accessories are designed to enhance the exterior aesthetics and protection level of the mid-size sedan. Some of the kits are designed to enhance the functionality of the car. These accessories can be purchased from the Honda dealerships.

About the Author Mainak Das Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More ✕ Mainak Das Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.