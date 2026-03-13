Own a Honda Elevate? Here are the genuine accessories you can buy for this mid-size SUV

Within a short span after its launch in India, the Honda Elevate has become a popular offering in the Indian passenger vehicle market. This mid-size SUV's popularity stems from its combination of brand reliability, competitive pricing, and practical design philosophy. These elements altogether make the Honda Elevate a strong contender in the Indian SUV market that has been witnessing rapid growth over the last few years.
Priced between ₹11.60 lakh and ₹16.57 lakh (ex-showroom), the Honda Elevate comes offering a muscular and robust design, a spacious 458-litre boot, 220 mm ground clearance, a wide range of premium and advanced technology-aided features like ADAS, and a reliable 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine.
If you have been owning the Honda Elevate and looking to accessorise it with genuine Honda accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive list for you.
Honda offers a wide range of genuine accessories for its Elevate SUV, which are segmented into multiple categories. These categories are Signature package, Armor package, Basic kit, Black edition kit, etc. The Signature package comprises the chrome garnishing elements for the exterior, while the Armor package comprises black body claddings for the exterior parts. The accessories on offer by Honda are meant to enhance the cosmetic value, safety quotient, convenience and comfort level for the occupants. Also, they are meant to add functionality to the SUV as well.