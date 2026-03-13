Subscribe

Own a Honda Elevate? Here are the genuine accessories you can buy for this mid-size SUV

If you have been owning the Honda Elevate and looking to accessorise it with genuine Honda accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive list for you.

Mainak Das
Published13 Mar 2026, 09:43 AM IST
Honda Elevate can be accessorised with a wide range of exterior and interior genuine accessories.
Within a short span after its launch in India, the Honda Elevate has become a popular offering in the Indian passenger vehicle market. This mid-size SUV's popularity stems from its combination of brand reliability, competitive pricing, and practical design philosophy. These elements altogether make the Honda Elevate a strong contender in the Indian SUV market that has been witnessing rapid growth over the last few years.

Priced between 11.60 lakh and 16.57 lakh (ex-showroom), the Honda Elevate comes offering a muscular and robust design, a spacious 458-litre boot, 220 mm ground clearance, a wide range of premium and advanced technology-aided features like ADAS, and a reliable 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine.

If you have been owning the Honda Elevate and looking to accessorise it with genuine Honda accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive list for you.

Honda Elevate: Genuine accessories you can buy

Honda Elevate: Genuine accessories to buy
ExteriorInteriorSafety
Front under spoilerBucket matEmergency hammer
Side under spoilerFloor mat360-degree surround vision camera
Rear lower garnishRhythmic ambient lightFront fog light
Front grille chrome garnishVentilated seat top cover with massagerTPMS
Fog lamp chrome garnishCushion head restDrive-view recorder
Tail lamp chrome garnishSteering wheel cover
Tail gate chrome garnishSeat cover
Front fender chrome garnishStep illumination
Door mirror chrome garnishFoot light
Door visor with chromeCargo tray
Quarter pillar chrome garnishAnti-fog film
Bumper corner protector (Front & rear)Car care kit
Door edge garnishKey chain
Tail gate entry guard
Side protector
Door handle protector
Mudguard
Body cover

Honda offers a wide range of genuine accessories for its Elevate SUV, which are segmented into multiple categories. These categories are Signature package, Armor package, Basic kit, Black edition kit, etc. The Signature package comprises the chrome garnishing elements for the exterior, while the Armor package comprises black body claddings for the exterior parts. The accessories on offer by Honda are meant to enhance the cosmetic value, safety quotient, convenience and comfort level for the occupants. Also, they are meant to add functionality to the SUV as well.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

