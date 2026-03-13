Own a Honda Elevate? Here are the genuine accessories you can buy for this mid-size SUV

Within a short span after its launch in India, the Honda Elevate has become a popular offering in the Indian passenger vehicle market. This mid-size SUV's popularity stems from its combination of brand reliability, competitive pricing, and practical design philosophy. These elements altogether make the Honda Elevate a strong contender in the Indian SUV market that has been witnessing rapid growth over the last few years.

Priced between ₹11.60 lakh and ₹16.57 lakh (ex-showroom), the Honda Elevate comes offering a muscular and robust design, a spacious 458-litre boot, 220 mm ground clearance, a wide range of premium and advanced technology-aided features like ADAS, and a reliable 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine.

If you have been owning the Honda Elevate and looking to accessorise it with genuine Honda accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive list for you.

Advertisement

Honda Elevate: Genuine accessories you can buy

Honda Elevate: Genuine accessories to buy Exterior Interior Safety Front under spoiler Bucket mat Emergency hammer Side under spoiler Floor mat 360-degree surround vision camera Rear lower garnish Rhythmic ambient light Front fog light Front grille chrome garnish Ventilated seat top cover with massager TPMS Fog lamp chrome garnish Cushion head rest Drive-view recorder Tail lamp chrome garnish Steering wheel cover Tail gate chrome garnish Seat cover Front fender chrome garnish Step illumination Door mirror chrome garnish Foot light Door visor with chrome Cargo tray Quarter pillar chrome garnish Anti-fog film Bumper corner protector (Front & rear) Car care kit Door edge garnish Key chain Tail gate entry guard Side protector Door handle protector Mudguard Body cover

Honda offers a wide range of genuine accessories for its Elevate SUV, which are segmented into multiple categories. These categories are Signature package, Armor package, Basic kit, Black edition kit, etc. The Signature package comprises the chrome garnishing elements for the exterior, while the Armor package comprises black body claddings for the exterior parts. The accessories on offer by Honda are meant to enhance the cosmetic value, safety quotient, convenience and comfort level for the occupants. Also, they are meant to add functionality to the SUV as well.

About the Author Mainak Das Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More ✕ Mainak Das Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.