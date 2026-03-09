Own a Honda NX500? Here’s the genuine accessory list to explore

The Honda NX500 is an adventure touring motorcycle that replaced the Honda CB500X in the Indian market. The NX500 is designed as a versatile all-rounder motorcycle, balancing daily city commuting duties with long-distance touring. In India, Honda sells the NX500 via the CBU (Completely Built-Up) route through Honda BigWing dealerships, which is the dedicated retail channel meant for premium two-wheelers from the brand.

The Honda NX500 comes with a strong and appealing proposition for those customers who seek to buy a mid-weight adventure tourer that is practical, comes equipped with premium technology and features, and performs equally well on and off road. Priced at ₹633,180 (ex-showroom) and available in a single variant, the Hona NX500 ticks all these boxes, which make it an appealing proposition for many customers.

While the Honda NX500, in its stock form, comes as an appealing ADV, its functionality and appeal can be ramped up further by adding a host of accessories. If you have been owning a Honda NX500 and are planning to add some accessories to it, here is a list of the accessories for this ADV.

Honda NX500: Key accessories to buy

Honda NX500: Accessories to kit it up Accessories Price Tank pad ₹ 4,318 Smoky windscreen ₹ 4,520 Fairing crash guard ₹ 9,000 Engine guard with engine slider ₹ 9,000 Fender extender ₹ 1,500 Centre stand ₹ 4,000 Sump guard ₹ 6,500 Kickstand extender ₹ 2,000 Handlebar risers ₹ 2,000 Premium footfegs ₹ 4,000 Radiator grille ₹ 1,800 Headlight grille ₹ 1,800 Top rack ₹ 4,600 Saddle stay ₹ 2,500