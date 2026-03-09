Subscribe

Own a Honda NX500? Here’s the genuine accessory list to explore

While the Honda NX500, in its stock form, comes as an appealing ADV, its functionality and appeal can be ramped up further by adding a host of accessories.

Mainak Das
Updated9 Mar 2026, 11:16 AM IST
Limited Time Deals on Popular Models
ADMS DB
₹ 1.33 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ola Electric Roadster X+
₹ 1.3 - 1.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ather Energy Rizta
₹ 75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Honda PCX Electric
₹ 1.45 Lakhs Onwards
Notify me
TVS iQube
₹ 1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen
₹ 1.25 - 1.75 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
The 2024 Honda NX500 uses a 471 cc parallel-twin engine that develops 47 bhp peak power.
Personalised Offers on
Honda NX500
Check Offers
The 2024 Honda NX500 uses a 471 cc parallel-twin engine that develops 47 bhp peak power.
AI Quick Read

The Honda NX500 is an adventure touring motorcycle that replaced the Honda CB500X in the Indian market. The NX500 is designed as a versatile all-rounder motorcycle, balancing daily city commuting duties with long-distance touring. In India, Honda sells the NX500 via the CBU (Completely Built-Up) route through Honda BigWing dealerships, which is the dedicated retail channel meant for premium two-wheelers from the brand.

The Honda NX500 comes with a strong and appealing proposition for those customers who seek to buy a mid-weight adventure tourer that is practical, comes equipped with premium technology and features, and performs equally well on and off road. Priced at 633,180 (ex-showroom) and available in a single variant, the Hona NX500 ticks all these boxes, which make it an appealing proposition for many customers.

While the Honda NX500, in its stock form, comes as an appealing ADV, its functionality and appeal can be ramped up further by adding a host of accessories. If you have been owning a Honda NX500 and are planning to add some accessories to it, here is a list of the accessories for this ADV.

Advertisement

Honda NX500: Key accessories to buy

Honda NX500: Accessories to kit it up
AccessoriesPrice
Tank pad 4,318
Smoky windscreen 4,520
Fairing crash guard 9,000
Engine guard with engine slider 9,000
Fender extender 1,500
Centre stand 4,000
Sump guard 6,500
Kickstand extender 2,000
Handlebar risers 2,000
Premium footfegs 4,000
Radiator grille 1,800
Headlight grille 1,800
Top rack 4,600
Saddle stay 2,500

Honda NX500 can be kitted up with a wide range of accessories. While Honda offers two genuine accessories for this adventure tourer, including the tank pad and smoky windscreen, you can purchase the other key accessories from the aftermarket, which are easily available online and offline. These accessories are meant to enhance the functionality of the motorcycle, as well as add more riding comfort and convenience for the rider.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsAuto NewsOwn a Honda NX500? Here’s the genuine accessory list to explore
Advertisement
Read Next Story