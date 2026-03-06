Own a Honda Unicorn? Here are the genuine accessories for your daily commuter

Honda Unicorn is a highly popular motorcycle in the Indian two-wheeler market. The Honda Unicorn's popularity stems from its reputation as a highly reliable and durable 160 cc commuter motorcycle, offering a smooth ride experience, low-cost of ownership, and punchy performance. The proven performing engine, excellent fuel efficiency, easy on the eye design, and comfortable upright seating position, which altogether give it an ideal daily commuting proposition, are the key factors playing a crucial role behind its popularity.

Practicality, along with style and a well-performing engine, are essentially the key USPs of the Honda Unicorn. Powered by a 162.71 cc air-cooled, four-stroke engine paired with a five-speed gearbox, the Honda Unicorn is capable of running at a top speed of approximately 106 kmph, while it offers about 50-55 kmpl of fuel economy.

Many motorcycle owners seek to buy accessories that enhance the visual appeal of the model, as well as add more functionality. If you own a Honda Unicorn and are planning to give it a distinct look, here are the genuine accessories Honda offers.

Honda Unicorn: Genuine accessories on offer

Honda Unicorn: Genuine accessories & price Accessories Price Grip cover ₹ 58 License plate case ₹ 93 - ₹ 98 Tank cover ₹ 400 Seat cover ₹ 298 - ₹ 444 Bike cover ₹ 335 - ₹ 393 Leg guard ₹ 875

The Honda Unicorn is one of the highly popular and most affordable models in the 150-200 cc category of the Indian motorcycle market. If you are seeking to buy genuine Honda accessories for this motorcycle that come with special Unicorn branding, there are a few functional accessories on offer to kit it up, which come priced between ₹58 and 875. These genuine accessories for Honda Unicorn include grip cover, license plate cases, tank cover, seat cover, bike cover, leg guard, etc.

