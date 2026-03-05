Own a KTM 390 Adventure? Accessories you can buy for the bike

The KTM 390 Adventure, along with its derivatives R and X, is a versatile, entry-level adventure tourer that can be further accessorised to give a distinctive appearance.

Mainak Das
Published5 Mar 2026, 10:20 AM IST
The KTM 390 Adventure is an entry-level and versatile adventure tourer motorcycle, which is highly popular in the Indian market, especially among young generation buyers, who seek a value-for-money, entry-level adventure touring bike. The KTM 390 Adventure comes priced at 3.97 lakh (ex-showroom). The KTM 390 Adventure is available in three different derivatives: 390 Adventure, 390 Adventure X, and 390 Adventure R.

The KTM 390 Adventure and its derivatives come with an aggressive design philosophy, which enhances their rugged appeal. Beyond that, if someone wants to enhance the visual appeal and functionality of the 390 Adventure further, the rider can opt for a wide range of accessories.

Powering the KTM 390 Adventure is a 398.63 cc engine that generates a significant amount of power and torque. The bike comes packing a wide range of advanced electronics and technology-aided features.

If you own a KTM 390 Adventure, here is a quick look at the key accessories you can buy to accessorise the adventure tourer.

KTM 390 Adventure: Key accessories to buy

KTM 390 Adventure: Key accessories to buy
AccessoryPrice (Approx)
Headlight guard 1,400
GPS mount 1,200
Rear master cylinder guard 1,100
Forksliders 950
Tank badge 760
Coolant guard 520
Front master cylinder guard 470
Reservoir oil guard 190
Crash guard 5,400
Saddle stay 3,800
Engine guard 3,000
Back carrier lazer 3,000
Back carrier tube 2,800
Handle bar riser 1,990
Side stand extender 1,990
Radiator guard 1,990
Headlight guard 1,700
Footrest 1,700
Fork protectors 1,400

The owners or buyers of the KTM 390 Adventure can opt for a wide range of accessories for the motorcycle, which can protect the key parts of the bike. Some accessories are meant for enhancing the functionality of the motorcycle.

