Own a KTM 390 Adventure? Accessories you can buy for the bike

The KTM 390 Adventure is an entry-level and versatile adventure tourer motorcycle, which is highly popular in the Indian market, especially among young generation buyers, who seek a value-for-money, entry-level adventure touring bike. The KTM 390 Adventure comes priced at ₹3.97 lakh (ex-showroom). The KTM 390 Adventure is available in three different derivatives: 390 Adventure, 390 Adventure X, and 390 Adventure R.

The KTM 390 Adventure and its derivatives come with an aggressive design philosophy, which enhances their rugged appeal. Beyond that, if someone wants to enhance the visual appeal and functionality of the 390 Adventure further, the rider can opt for a wide range of accessories.

Powering the KTM 390 Adventure is a 398.63 cc engine that generates a significant amount of power and torque. The bike comes packing a wide range of advanced electronics and technology-aided features.

If you own a KTM 390 Adventure, here is a quick look at the key accessories you can buy to accessorise the adventure tourer.

KTM 390 Adventure: Key accessories to buy

KTM 390 Adventure: Key accessories to buy Accessory Price (Approx) Headlight guard ₹ 1,400 GPS mount ₹ 1,200 Rear master cylinder guard ₹ 1,100 Forksliders ₹ 950 Tank badge ₹ 760 Coolant guard ₹ 520 Front master cylinder guard ₹ 470 Reservoir oil guard ₹ 190 Crash guard ₹ 5,400 Saddle stay ₹ 3,800 Engine guard ₹ 3,000 Back carrier lazer ₹ 3,000 Back carrier tube ₹ 2,800 Handle bar riser ₹ 1,990 Side stand extender ₹ 1,990 Radiator guard ₹ 1,990 Headlight guard ₹ 1,700 Footrest ₹ 1,700 Fork protectors ₹ 1,400