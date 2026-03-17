Own a Mahindra Thar Roxx? Check out complete genuine accessory list for buyers

Mahindra Thar has been one of the bestselling true-blue SUVs in India. This lifestyle off-roader received its five-door practical iteration in the recent past, which is christened as Mahindra Thar Roxx. The Thar Roxx is a five-door version of the Thar, designed to balance rugged off-road capability with family-friendly practicality in focus. Priced between ₹13.60 lakh and ₹18.35 lakh (ex-showroom), the Thar Roxx comes with a significantly longer wheelbase for improved rear-seat space and comfort.

The Mahindra SUV is available with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel motor, while the transmission options include a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The Thar Roxx is offered in both rear-wheel drive (RWD) and four-wheel drive (4WD) configurations. The Thar Roxx is available in multiple trim options, including MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L, and AX7L. Also, it gets a Star Edition as well.

If you have been owning a Mahindra Thar Roxx, or planning to buy one soon, and exploring the genuine accessories to kit up the SUV, here is a quick and comprehensive list of accessories for the five-door lifestyle SUV.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Genuine accessories to buy

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Genuine accessories Exterior Interior Safety & protection Others Piano Black mirror appliques Seat covers (Mocha Brown / Black / Ivory White) Front parking sensor kit Camouflage full body cover Shoulder add on set Comfort kit (Neck cushion) Fuel tank metallic protector Dual tone full body cover Rain visor with chrome insert Infotainment screen protector Urea tank metallic protector Silver full body cover Front indicator applique set Sporty pedal cover (MT / AT) Aluminium scuff plate Dual tone half body cover Bottom door cladding Sunshade Metallic radiator guard Camouflage half body cover Tail lamp applique set Luggage cover Stainless steel scuff plate Snack tray Front fog lamp applique set Olive Green painted applique Anti-theft lock nut Front bumper add on Red Rage painted applique Fender door cladding 7D floor mat (MT / AT) Door handle applique set Plain carpet floor mat (MT / AT) Rear reflector applique set Designer floor mat (MT / AT) Bug deflector Printed carpet floor mat (MT / AT) Mud flap set Air dam kit Side decal Alloy wheels (18 - 19 inch)