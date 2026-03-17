Own a Mahindra Thar Roxx? Check out complete genuine accessory list for buyers

If you have been owning a Mahindra Thar Roxx, or planning to buy one soon, and exploring the genuine accessories to kit up the SUV, here is a quick and comprehensive list of accessories for the five-door lifestyle SUV.

Mainak Das
Published17 Mar 2026, 11:07 AM IST
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Mahindra Thar Roxx is a five-door family-focused practical iteration of the Mahindra Thar.
Mahindra Thar Roxx is a five-door family-focused practical iteration of the Mahindra Thar.

Mahindra Thar has been one of the bestselling true-blue SUVs in India. This lifestyle off-roader received its five-door practical iteration in the recent past, which is christened as Mahindra Thar Roxx. The Thar Roxx is a five-door version of the Thar, designed to balance rugged off-road capability with family-friendly practicality in focus. Priced between 13.60 lakh and 18.35 lakh (ex-showroom), the Thar Roxx comes with a significantly longer wheelbase for improved rear-seat space and comfort.

The Mahindra SUV is available with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel motor, while the transmission options include a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The Thar Roxx is offered in both rear-wheel drive (RWD) and four-wheel drive (4WD) configurations. The Thar Roxx is available in multiple trim options, including MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L, and AX7L. Also, it gets a Star Edition as well.

If you have been owning a Mahindra Thar Roxx, or planning to buy one soon, and exploring the genuine accessories to kit up the SUV, here is a quick and comprehensive list of accessories for the five-door lifestyle SUV.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Genuine accessories to buy

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Genuine accessories
ExteriorInteriorSafety & protectionOthers
Piano Black mirror appliquesSeat covers (Mocha Brown / Black / Ivory White)Front parking sensor kitCamouflage full body cover
Shoulder add on setComfort kit (Neck cushion)Fuel tank metallic protectorDual tone full body cover
Rain visor with chrome insertInfotainment screen protectorUrea tank metallic protectorSilver full body cover
Front indicator applique setSporty pedal cover (MT / AT)Aluminium scuff plateDual tone half body cover
Bottom door claddingSunshadeMetallic radiator guardCamouflage half body cover
Tail lamp applique setLuggage coverStainless steel scuff plateSnack tray
Front fog lamp applique setOlive Green painted appliqueAnti-theft lock nut
Front bumper add onRed Rage painted applique
Fender door cladding7D floor mat (MT / AT)
Door handle applique setPlain carpet floor mat (MT / AT)
Rear reflector applique setDesigner floor mat (MT / AT)
Bug deflectorPrinted carpet floor mat (MT / AT)
Mud flap set
Air dam kit
Side decal
Alloy wheels (18 - 19 inch)

Mahindra offers a plethora of accessories for the Mahindra Thar Roxx. These accessories can be divided into multiple segments. While there is a wide range of accessories for exterior add-ons, there are some interior accessories meant to enhance the comfort and convenience of the occupants. Besides that, some interior kits are meant to enhance the visual appeal inside. Mahindra offers a host of accessories meant to add an extra layer of safety and protection to the SUV.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

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