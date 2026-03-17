Own a Mahindra Thar Roxx? Check out complete genuine accessory list for buyers

Mahindra Thar has been one of the bestselling true-blue SUVs in India. This lifestyle off-roader received its five-door practical iteration in the recent past, which is christened as Mahindra Thar Roxx. The Thar Roxx is a five-door version of the Thar, designed to balance rugged off-road capability with family-friendly practicality in focus. Priced between ₹13.60 lakh and ₹18.35 lakh (ex-showroom), the Thar Roxx comes with a significantly longer wheelbase for improved rear-seat space and comfort.
₹ 12.39 - 22.25 Lakhs
₹ 11.99 - 18.99 Lakhs
₹ 13.49 - 24.34 Lakhs
₹ 13.66 - 24.92 Lakhs
₹ 12.98 - 16.7 Lakhs
₹ 17.29 - 19.49 Lakhs
The Mahindra SUV is available with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel motor, while the transmission options include a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The Thar Roxx is offered in both rear-wheel drive (RWD) and four-wheel drive (4WD) configurations. The Thar Roxx is available in multiple trim options, including MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L, and AX7L. Also, it gets a Star Edition as well.
If you have been owning a Mahindra Thar Roxx, or planning to buy one soon, and exploring the genuine accessories to kit up the SUV, here is a quick and comprehensive list of accessories for the five-door lifestyle SUV.
|Mahindra Thar Roxx: Genuine accessories
|Exterior
|Interior
|Safety & protection
|Others
|Piano Black mirror appliques
|Seat covers (Mocha Brown / Black / Ivory White)
|Front parking sensor kit
|Camouflage full body cover
|Shoulder add on set
|Comfort kit (Neck cushion)
|Fuel tank metallic protector
|Dual tone full body cover
|Rain visor with chrome insert
|Infotainment screen protector
|Urea tank metallic protector
|Silver full body cover
|Front indicator applique set
|Sporty pedal cover (MT / AT)
|Aluminium scuff plate
|Dual tone half body cover
|Bottom door cladding
|Sunshade
|Metallic radiator guard
|Camouflage half body cover
|Tail lamp applique set
|Luggage cover
|Stainless steel scuff plate
|Snack tray
|Front fog lamp applique set
|Olive Green painted applique
|Anti-theft lock nut
|Front bumper add on
|Red Rage painted applique
|Fender door cladding
|7D floor mat (MT / AT)
|Door handle applique set
|Plain carpet floor mat (MT / AT)
|Rear reflector applique set
|Designer floor mat (MT / AT)
|Bug deflector
|Printed carpet floor mat (MT / AT)
|Mud flap set
|Air dam kit
|Side decal
|Alloy wheels (18 - 19 inch)
Mahindra offers a plethora of accessories for the Mahindra Thar Roxx. These accessories can be divided into multiple segments. While there is a wide range of accessories for exterior add-ons, there are some interior accessories meant to enhance the comfort and convenience of the occupants. Besides that, some interior kits are meant to enhance the visual appeal inside. Mahindra offers a host of accessories meant to add an extra layer of safety and protection to the SUV.