Own a Mahindra Thar Roxx? Check out complete genuine accessory list for buyers

Mahindra Thar has been one of the bestselling true-blue SUVs in India. This lifestyle off-roader received its five-door practical iteration in the recent past, which is christened as Mahindra Thar Roxx. The Thar Roxx is a five-door version of the Thar, designed to balance rugged off-road capability with family-friendly practicality in focus. Priced between ₹13.60 lakh and ₹18.35 lakh (ex-showroom), the Thar Roxx comes with a significantly longer wheelbase for improved rear-seat space and comfort.

The Mahindra SUV is available with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel motor, while the transmission options include a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The Thar Roxx is offered in both rear-wheel drive (RWD) and four-wheel drive (4WD) configurations. The Thar Roxx is available in multiple trim options, including MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L, and AX7L. Also, it gets a Star Edition as well.

If you have been owning a Mahindra Thar Roxx, or planning to buy one soon, and exploring the genuine accessories to kit up the SUV, here is a quick and comprehensive list of accessories for the five-door lifestyle SUV.

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Mahindra Thar Roxx: Genuine accessories to buy

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Genuine accessories Exterior Interior Safety & protection Others Piano Black mirror appliques Seat covers (Mocha Brown / Black / Ivory White) Front parking sensor kit Camouflage full body cover Shoulder add on set Comfort kit (Neck cushion) Fuel tank metallic protector Dual tone full body cover Rain visor with chrome insert Infotainment screen protector Urea tank metallic protector Silver full body cover Front indicator applique set Sporty pedal cover (MT / AT) Aluminium scuff plate Dual tone half body cover Bottom door cladding Sunshade Metallic radiator guard Camouflage half body cover Tail lamp applique set Luggage cover Stainless steel scuff plate Snack tray Front fog lamp applique set Olive Green painted applique Anti-theft lock nut Front bumper add on Red Rage painted applique Fender door cladding 7D floor mat (MT / AT) Door handle applique set Plain carpet floor mat (MT / AT) Rear reflector applique set Designer floor mat (MT / AT) Bug deflector Printed carpet floor mat (MT / AT) Mud flap set Air dam kit Side decal Alloy wheels (18 - 19 inch)

Mahindra offers a plethora of accessories for the Mahindra Thar Roxx. These accessories can be divided into multiple segments. While there is a wide range of accessories for exterior add-ons, there are some interior accessories meant to enhance the comfort and convenience of the occupants. Besides that, some interior kits are meant to enhance the visual appeal inside. Mahindra offers a host of accessories meant to add an extra layer of safety and protection to the SUV.

About the Author Mainak Das Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More ✕ Mainak Das Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.