Own a Royal Enfield Bear 650? Key genuine accessories to buy

The Royal Enfield Bear 650 is a scrambler-styled motorcycle launched in late 2024, as a key part of Royal Enfield's ambition to grab a sizeable chunk of the country's bigger engine-powered motorcycle market. The Royal Enfield Bear 650 is based on the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, sharing the same platform and 648 cc parallel-twin engine. However, in the Bear 650, the engine is tuned for more torque than the Interceptor 650.

The 648 cc air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin, four-stroke engine is mated to a six-speed transmission. The engine churns out 47 bhp peak power and 56.5 Nm of maximum torque. Some of the key USPs of the motorcycle are its scrambler styling with a single, sporty exhaust system, USD front forks, twin rear shock absorbers, and a 13.7-litre fuel tank, among others. The Royal Enfield Bear 650 is priced between ₹375,393 and ₹397,538 (ex-showroom), depending on different colour variants.

If you already own a Royal Enfield Bear 650 and are planning to accessorise it to give the motorcycle a distinctive look, here is a quick and comprehensive list of genuine accessories available for it.

Royal Enfield Bear 650: Genuine accessories to buy

Royal Enfield Bear 650: Genuine accessories to buy Accessories Price Oil filler cap ₹ 1,010 Swingarm bobbins ₹ 870 Large engine guards ₹ 4,600 Headlight grille ₹ 1,880 Suspension finishers ₹ 1,190 Sumpguard ₹ 3,220 Compact engine guards ₹ 3,680 Oil cooler guard ₹ 1,840 - ₹ 1,880 Scrambler seat ₹ 5,570 Tinted tall flyscreen ₹ 2,480 Instrument cowl ₹ 2,580 Tail pack ₹ 6,030 Water resistant bike cover ₹ 1,070 Tank pads ₹ 1,790 Round bar end mirrors ₹ 4,500 Soft panniers ₹ 12,070 Adventure top box ₹ 21,660 Tappered bar end mirrors ₹ 4,500 Intake covers ₹ 1,290 Round mirrors ₹ 4,500 Handguards ₹ 3,960 Bar end finishers ₹ 1,060 Bar end mirror mounts ₹ 640 Top box mount plate ₹ 2,350 Tappered mirrors ₹ 4,500 Handlebar brace pads ₹ 870 Soft pannier rails ₹ 3,270 Top box rear rack ₹ 3,680