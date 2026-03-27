Own a Royal Enfield Bear 650? Key genuine accessories to buy

The Royal Enfield Bear 650 is a scrambler-styled motorcycle launched in late 2024, as a key part of Royal Enfield's ambition to grab a sizeable chunk of the country's bigger engine-powered motorcycle market. The Royal Enfield Bear 650 is based on the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, sharing the same platform and 648 cc parallel-twin engine. However, in the Bear 650, the engine is tuned for more torque than the Interceptor 650.
The 648 cc air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin, four-stroke engine is mated to a six-speed transmission. The engine churns out 47 bhp peak power and 56.5 Nm of maximum torque. Some of the key USPs of the motorcycle are its scrambler styling with a single, sporty exhaust system, USD front forks, twin rear shock absorbers, and a 13.7-litre fuel tank, among others. The Royal Enfield Bear 650 is priced between ₹375,393 and ₹397,538 (ex-showroom), depending on different colour variants.
If you already own a Royal Enfield Bear 650 and are planning to accessorise it to give the motorcycle a distinctive look, here is a quick and comprehensive list of genuine accessories available for it.
Royal Enfield offers a wide range of accessories for the Royal Enfield Bear 650, which can add more style to the bike, as well as more functionality.