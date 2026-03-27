Own a Royal Enfield Bear 650? Key genuine accessories to buy

The Royal Enfield Bear 650 is a scrambler-styled motorcycle launched in late 2024, as a key part of Royal Enfield's ambition to grab a sizeable chunk of the country's bigger engine-powered motorcycle market. The Royal Enfield Bear 650 is based on the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, sharing the same platform and 648 cc parallel-twin engine. However, in the Bear 650, the engine is tuned for more torque than the Interceptor 650.
₹ 3.39 - 3.59 Lakhs
₹ 3.22 Lakhs
₹ 3.5 - 3.78 Lakhs
₹ 2.98 Lakhs
₹ 3.94 - 4.09 Lakhs
₹ 3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs
The 648 cc air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin, four-stroke engine is mated to a six-speed transmission. The engine churns out 47 bhp peak power and 56.5 Nm of maximum torque. Some of the key USPs of the motorcycle are its scrambler styling with a single, sporty exhaust system, USD front forks, twin rear shock absorbers, and a 13.7-litre fuel tank, among others. The Royal Enfield Bear 650 is priced between ₹375,393 and ₹397,538 (ex-showroom), depending on different colour variants.
If you already own a Royal Enfield Bear 650 and are planning to accessorise it to give the motorcycle a distinctive look, here is a quick and comprehensive list of genuine accessories available for it.
|Royal Enfield Bear 650: Genuine accessories to buy
|Accessories
|Price
|Oil filler cap
|₹1,010
|Swingarm bobbins
|₹870
|Large engine guards
|₹4,600
|Headlight grille
|₹1,880
|Suspension finishers
|₹1,190
|Sumpguard
|₹3,220
|Compact engine guards
|₹3,680
|Oil cooler guard
|₹1,840 - ₹1,880
|Scrambler seat
|₹5,570
|Tinted tall flyscreen
|₹2,480
|Instrument cowl
|₹2,580
|Tail pack
|₹6,030
|Water resistant bike cover
|₹1,070
|Tank pads
|₹1,790
|Round bar end mirrors
|₹4,500
|Soft panniers
|₹12,070
|Adventure top box
|₹21,660
|Tappered bar end mirrors
|₹4,500
|Intake covers
|₹1,290
|Round mirrors
|₹4,500
|Handguards
|₹3,960
|Bar end finishers
|₹1,060
|Bar end mirror mounts
|₹640
|Top box mount plate
|₹2,350
|Tappered mirrors
|₹4,500
|Handlebar brace pads
|₹870
|Soft pannier rails
|₹3,270
|Top box rear rack
|₹3,680
Royal Enfield offers a wide range of accessories for the Royal Enfield Bear 650, which can add more style to the bike, as well as more functionality.