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Own a Royal Enfield Bear 650? Key genuine accessories to buy

If you own a Royal Enfield Bear 650 in your garage, and planning to accessorise it, here is a list of genuine accessories to explore.

Mainak Das
Updated27 Mar 2026, 11:04 AM IST
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The Royal Enfield Bear 650 is priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>375,393 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>397,538 (ex-showroom), depending on different colour variants.
The Royal Enfield Bear 650 is priced between ₹375,393 and ₹397,538 (ex-showroom), depending on different colour variants.
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The Royal Enfield Bear 650 is a scrambler-styled motorcycle launched in late 2024, as a key part of Royal Enfield's ambition to grab a sizeable chunk of the country's bigger engine-powered motorcycle market. The Royal Enfield Bear 650 is based on the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, sharing the same platform and 648 cc parallel-twin engine. However, in the Bear 650, the engine is tuned for more torque than the Interceptor 650.

The 648 cc air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin, four-stroke engine is mated to a six-speed transmission. The engine churns out 47 bhp peak power and 56.5 Nm of maximum torque. Some of the key USPs of the motorcycle are its scrambler styling with a single, sporty exhaust system, USD front forks, twin rear shock absorbers, and a 13.7-litre fuel tank, among others. The Royal Enfield Bear 650 is priced between 375,393 and 397,538 (ex-showroom), depending on different colour variants.

If you already own a Royal Enfield Bear 650 and are planning to accessorise it to give the motorcycle a distinctive look, here is a quick and comprehensive list of genuine accessories available for it.

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(Also read: Booked Royal Enfield Bear 650? How much monthly EMI buyers have to pay?)

Royal Enfield Bear 650: Genuine accessories to buy

Royal Enfield Bear 650: Genuine accessories to buy
AccessoriesPrice
Oil filler cap 1,010
Swingarm bobbins 870
Large engine guards 4,600
Headlight grille 1,880
Suspension finishers 1,190
Sumpguard 3,220
Compact engine guards 3,680
Oil cooler guard 1,840 - 1,880
Scrambler seat 5,570
Tinted tall flyscreen 2,480
Instrument cowl 2,580
Tail pack 6,030
Water resistant bike cover 1,070
Tank pads 1,790
Round bar end mirrors 4,500
Soft panniers 12,070
Adventure top box 21,660
Tappered bar end mirrors 4,500
Intake covers 1,290
Round mirrors 4,500
Handguards 3,960
Bar end finishers 1,060
Bar end mirror mounts 640
Top box mount plate 2,350
Tappered mirrors 4,500
Handlebar brace pads 870
Soft pannier rails 3,270
Top box rear rack 3,680

Royal Enfield offers a wide range of accessories for the Royal Enfield Bear 650, which can add more style to the bike, as well as more functionality.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

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