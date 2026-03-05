Own a Royal Enfield Bullet 350? Complete list & price of genuine accessories

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is one of the bestselling retro-themed cruiser motorcycles, owing to the timeless design, power-packed engine, and overall value for money.

Mainak Das
Published5 Mar 2026, 09:21 AM IST
Limited Time Deals on Popular Models
ADMS DB
₹ 1.33 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ola Electric Roadster X+
₹ 1.3 - 1.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Okinawa iPraise+
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ather Energy Rizta
₹ 75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Honda PCX Electric
₹ 1.45 Lakhs Onwards
Notify me
TVS iQube
₹ 1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is one of the bestselling retro-themed cruiser motorcycles, owing to the timeless design, power-packed engine, and overall value for money.
Personalised Offers on
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is one of the bestselling retro-themed cruiser motorcycles, owing to the timeless design, power-packed engine, and overall value for money.

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350, one of the bestselling retro-themed cruiser motorcycles in India, has been a leading revenue churner for the brand for a long time. The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 carries a timeless design, which is one of the key USPs of the motorcycle, along with the powerful 349 cc single-cylinder, air-oil cooled J-series engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox, and is capable of churning out 20.2 bhp peak power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm.

While the stock version of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is well capable of impressing buyers, owners who plan to make their motorcycle distinct and more appealing than the standard version can buy a host of genuine accessories.

Here is a quick and comprehensive list of genuine Royal Enfield accessories for the Bullet 350.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Genuine accessories to buy

Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Genuine accessories
AccessoriesPrice
Oil filler cap 1,010
Aero visor 1,060
Water resistant cover 1,070
Bar end mirror mounts 640
Touring screen 3,680
Passenger backrest pad 1,010
Low ride dual seat 4,600
Sump guard 2,900 - 3,080
Water proof inner guard 1,500
Deluxe footpegs 2,480
Foot control rubbers 550
Passenger backrest mounts 1,560
Handlebar grips 920
Commuter pannier rail 2,070
Touring dual seat 5,110
LED fog lights 6,550
Trapezium engine guard 2,760 - 2,990
Commuter pannier 2,210
Airfly Evo engine guard 3,360 - 3,960
Octagon engine guard 2,760 - 3,270
LED indicators 4,800
Airfly engine guard 3,680 - 4,190
Touring handlebar 3,270
Pleated seat cover 1,150
Round bar end mirrors 4,500
Round mirrors 4,500
Soft panniers 12,070

The range of genuine accessories on offer from Royal Enfield for the Bullet 350 includes kits meant for enhancing the cosmetic value of the motorcycle. Also, there are a host of accessories focused on enhancing riding comfort, convenience, and functionality.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsAuto NewsOwn a Royal Enfield Bullet 350? Complete list & price of genuine accessories
More