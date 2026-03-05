Own a Royal Enfield Bullet 350? Complete list & price of genuine accessories

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350, one of the bestselling retro-themed cruiser motorcycles in India, has been a leading revenue churner for the brand for a long time. The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 carries a timeless design, which is one of the key USPs of the motorcycle, along with the powerful 349 cc single-cylinder, air-oil cooled J-series engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox, and is capable of churning out 20.2 bhp peak power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm.

While the stock version of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is well capable of impressing buyers, owners who plan to make their motorcycle distinct and more appealing than the standard version can buy a host of genuine accessories.

Here is a quick and comprehensive list of genuine Royal Enfield accessories for the Bullet 350.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Genuine accessories to buy

Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Genuine accessories Accessories Price Oil filler cap ₹ 1,010 Aero visor ₹ 1,060 Water resistant cover ₹ 1,070 Bar end mirror mounts ₹ 640 Touring screen ₹ 3,680 Passenger backrest pad ₹ 1,010 Low ride dual seat ₹ 4,600 Sump guard ₹ 2,900 - ₹ 3,080 Water proof inner guard ₹ 1,500 Deluxe footpegs ₹ 2,480 Foot control rubbers ₹ 550 Passenger backrest mounts ₹ 1,560 Handlebar grips ₹ 920 Commuter pannier rail ₹ 2,070 Touring dual seat ₹ 5,110 LED fog lights ₹ 6,550 Trapezium engine guard ₹ 2,760 - ₹ 2,990 Commuter pannier ₹ 2,210 Airfly Evo engine guard ₹ 3,360 - ₹ 3,960 Octagon engine guard ₹ 2,760 - ₹ 3,270 LED indicators ₹ 4,800 Airfly engine guard ₹ 3,680 - ₹ 4,190 Touring handlebar ₹ 3,270 Pleated seat cover ₹ 1,150 Round bar end mirrors ₹ 4,500 Round mirrors ₹ 4,500 Soft panniers ₹ 12,070