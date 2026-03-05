Own a Royal Enfield Bullet 350? Complete list & price of genuine accessories

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350, one of the bestselling retro-themed cruiser motorcycles in India, has been a leading revenue churner for the brand for a long time. The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 carries a timeless design, which is one of the key USPs of the motorcycle, along with the powerful 349 cc single-cylinder, air-oil cooled J-series engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox, and is capable of churning out 20.2 bhp peak power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm.
While the stock version of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is well capable of impressing buyers, owners who plan to make their motorcycle distinct and more appealing than the standard version can buy a host of genuine accessories.
Here is a quick and comprehensive list of genuine Royal Enfield accessories for the Bullet 350.
|Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Genuine accessories
|Accessories
|Price
|Oil filler cap
|₹1,010
|Aero visor
|₹1,060
|Water resistant cover
|₹1,070
|Bar end mirror mounts
|₹640
|Touring screen
|₹3,680
|Passenger backrest pad
|₹1,010
|Low ride dual seat
|₹4,600
|Sump guard
|₹2,900 - ₹3,080
|Water proof inner guard
|₹1,500
|Deluxe footpegs
|₹2,480
|Foot control rubbers
|₹550
|Passenger backrest mounts
|₹1,560
|Handlebar grips
|₹920
|Commuter pannier rail
|₹2,070
|Touring dual seat
|₹5,110
|LED fog lights
|₹6,550
|Trapezium engine guard
|₹2,760 - ₹2,990
|Commuter pannier
|₹2,210
|Airfly Evo engine guard
|₹3,360 - ₹3,960
|Octagon engine guard
|₹2,760 - ₹3,270
|LED indicators
|₹4,800
|Airfly engine guard
|₹3,680 - ₹4,190
|Touring handlebar
|₹3,270
|Pleated seat cover
|₹1,150
|Round bar end mirrors
|₹4,500
|Round mirrors
|₹4,500
|Soft panniers
|₹12,070
The range of genuine accessories on offer from Royal Enfield for the Bullet 350 includes kits meant for enhancing the cosmetic value of the motorcycle. Also, there are a host of accessories focused on enhancing riding comfort, convenience, and functionality.