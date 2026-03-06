Own a Royal Enfield Classic 350? Genuine accessories & prices to kit it up

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been one of the bestselling retro-themed cruiser motorcycles in India for a long time.

Mainak Das
Updated6 Mar 2026, 07:51 AM IST
Personalised Offers on
Royal Enfield Classic 350
The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is one of the bestselling cruisers with a retro charm. The Classic 350 bears the classic vibe of the Bullet 350, but blends some modern tech into it to appeal to a wider range of consumers. The cruiser has been known for its timeless design, powerful engine, low cost of ownership, and easy maintenance.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is already highly popular among consumers, even in its stock form. If you own a Classic 350 and are planning to give it a more distinct appearance, here are some genuine accessories to explore.

Royal Enfield Classic 350: Key genuine accessories to explore

Royal Enfield Classic 350: Genuine accessories
AccessoriesPrice
Oil filler cap 1,010
Water resistant cover 1,070
Bar end mirror mounts 640
Touring screen 3,680
Sump guard 2,900 - 3,080
Commuter waterproof inner bag 1,500
Rear rack 2,670
Touring rider seat 3,680
Deluxe footpegs 2,480
Foot control rubbers 550
Touring passenger seat 2,760
Handlebar grips 920
Commuter pannier rail 2,070
Low ride rider seat 2,480
LED fog lights 6,550
Trapezium engine guard 2,760 - 2,990
Commuter pannier 2,210
Airfly Evo engine guard 3,360 - 3,960
Octagon engine guard 2,760 - 3,270
LED indicators 4,800
Airfly engine guard 4,190
Touring handlebar 3,270
Rider seat springs 1,150
Pleated seat cover 1,010
Passenger backrest pad 1,010
Round bar end mirrors 4,500
Round mirrors 4,500
Soft panniers 12,070
Passenger backrest mounts 1,560

Royal Enfield offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Classic 350. This range of genuine accessories can enhance the cosmetic value of the cruiser motorcycle. Also, some of the accessories are meant to increase the comfort and convenience quotient for the riders. Some are meant to enhance the functionality as well. The genuine accessory range for the Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes priced between 550 and 12,070. Interestingly, some of the accessories can be fitted to the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 as well, which is another highly popular offering from the brand.

