Own a Royal Enfield Classic 350? Genuine accessories & prices to kit it up

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is one of the bestselling cruisers with a retro charm. The Classic 350 bears the classic vibe of the Bullet 350 , but blends some modern tech into it to appeal to a wider range of consumers. The cruiser has been known for its timeless design, powerful engine, low cost of ownership, and easy maintenance.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is already highly popular among consumers, even in its stock form. If you own a Classic 350 and are planning to give it a more distinct appearance, here are some genuine accessories to explore.

Royal Enfield offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Classic 350. This range of genuine accessories can enhance the cosmetic value of the cruiser motorcycle. Also, some of the accessories are meant to increase the comfort and convenience quotient for the riders. Some are meant to enhance the functionality as well. The genuine accessory range for the Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes priced between ₹550 and ₹12,070. Interestingly, some of the accessories can be fitted to the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 as well, which is another highly popular offering from the brand.