Subscribe

Own a Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450? Key genuine accessories you can buy

If you already own a Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 or are planning to buy one soon, and are exploring genuine accessories for it, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the list of genuine accessories along with their prices.

Mainak Das
Updated23 Mar 2026, 11:28 AM IST
Limited Time Deals on Popular Models
Revolt Motors RV400
₹ 1.4 Lakhs Onwards
Grab Offer Now
Ola Electric Roadster X+
₹ 1.3 - 1.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Honda PCX Electric
₹ 1.45 Lakhs Onwards
Notify me
TVS iQube
₹ 1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
₹ 1.55 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ather Energy 450x
₹ 1.5 - 1.8 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
If you already own a Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 or are planning to buy one soon, and are exploring genuine accessories for it, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the list of genuine accessories along with their prices.
If you already own a Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 or are planning to buy one soon, and are exploring genuine accessories for it, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the list of genuine accessories along with their prices.
AI Quick Read

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is an aggressive-looking roadster based on the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. The Guerrilla 450 is built on the Sherpa 450 platform of Royal Enfield, which also underpins the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. It is designed as a more compact, street-focused alternative for urban commuting and spirited riding.

This aggressive-looking roadster draws power from a 452 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC engine, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. The engine is capable of churning out 39.47 bhp peak power at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of maximum torque at 5,500 rpm. Weighing at 185 kg, the Guerrilla 450 offers around 28-30 kmpl of fuel economy.

If you have been planning to buy the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 or already own one in your garage, and are exploring genuine accessories for the motorcycle, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the list of genuine accessories along with their prices.

Advertisement

(Also read: Planning to buy Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450? Here’s your complete EMI math)

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Genuine accessories to buy

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Genuine accessories and prices
AccessoriesPrice
Oil filler cap (Black / Silver) 1,010
Water resistant bike cover (Black / Navy Blue) 1,070
Soft pannier rails 3,270
Hand guards 3,680
Rear mudguard extender 920
Radiator guard 1,840
Bench seat 4,600
Headlight grille 1,840
Large engine guards 4,420
Compact engine guards 3,500
Sumpguard (Black / Silver) 3,220
Flyscreen 2,480
Bar end mirror mounts 640
Urban seat 5,550
Instrument cowl 2,580
Round bar end mirrors 4,500
Round mirrors 4,500
Rear rack 4,000
Soft pannier 12,070

Royal Enfield offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450. These accessories are meant to add more style to the bike, while some others are meant to add riding comfort and convenience, and enhanced protection.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeAuto NewsOwn a Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450? Key genuine accessories you can buy
Read Next Story