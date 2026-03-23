Own a Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450? Key genuine accessories you can buy

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is an aggressive-looking roadster based on the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. The Guerrilla 450 is built on the Sherpa 450 platform of Royal Enfield, which also underpins the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. It is designed as a more compact, street-focused alternative for urban commuting and spirited riding.
₹ 2.39 - 2.54 Lakhs
₹ 2.79 Lakhs
₹ 1.99 - 2.03 Lakhs
₹ 1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs
₹ 1.94 - 2.1 Lakhs
₹ 2 - 2.5 Lakhs
This aggressive-looking roadster draws power from a 452 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC engine, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. The engine is capable of churning out 39.47 bhp peak power at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of maximum torque at 5,500 rpm. Weighing at 185 kg, the Guerrilla 450 offers around 28-30 kmpl of fuel economy.
If you have been planning to buy the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 or already own one in your garage, and are exploring genuine accessories for the motorcycle, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the list of genuine accessories along with their prices.
|Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Genuine accessories and prices
|Accessories
|Price
|Oil filler cap (Black / Silver)
|₹1,010
|Water resistant bike cover (Black / Navy Blue)
|₹1,070
|Soft pannier rails
|₹3,270
|Hand guards
|₹3,680
|Rear mudguard extender
|₹920
|Radiator guard
|₹1,840
|Bench seat
|₹4,600
|Headlight grille
|₹1,840
|Large engine guards
|₹4,420
|Compact engine guards
|₹3,500
|Sumpguard (Black / Silver)
|₹3,220
|Flyscreen
|₹2,480
|Bar end mirror mounts
|₹640
|Urban seat
|₹5,550
|Instrument cowl
|₹2,580
|Round bar end mirrors
|₹4,500
|Round mirrors
|₹4,500
|Rear rack
|₹4,000
|Soft pannier
|₹12,070
Royal Enfield offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450. These accessories are meant to add more style to the bike, while some others are meant to add riding comfort and convenience, and enhanced protection.