Own a Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450? Key genuine accessories you can buy

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is an aggressive-looking roadster based on the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. The Guerrilla 450 is built on the Sherpa 450 platform of Royal Enfield, which also underpins the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. It is designed as a more compact, street-focused alternative for urban commuting and spirited riding.

This aggressive-looking roadster draws power from a 452 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC engine, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. The engine is capable of churning out 39.47 bhp peak power at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of maximum torque at 5,500 rpm. Weighing at 185 kg, the Guerrilla 450 offers around 28-30 kmpl of fuel economy.

If you have been planning to buy the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 or already own one in your garage, and are exploring genuine accessories for the motorcycle, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the list of genuine accessories along with their prices.

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Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Genuine accessories to buy

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Genuine accessories and prices Accessories Price Oil filler cap (Black / Silver) ₹ 1,010 Water resistant bike cover (Black / Navy Blue) ₹ 1,070 Soft pannier rails ₹ 3,270 Hand guards ₹ 3,680 Rear mudguard extender ₹ 920 Radiator guard ₹ 1,840 Bench seat ₹ 4,600 Headlight grille ₹ 1,840 Large engine guards ₹ 4,420 Compact engine guards ₹ 3,500 Sumpguard (Black / Silver) ₹ 3,220 Flyscreen ₹ 2,480 Bar end mirror mounts ₹ 640 Urban seat ₹ 5,550 Instrument cowl ₹ 2,580 Round bar end mirrors ₹ 4,500 Round mirrors ₹ 4,500 Rear rack ₹ 4,000 Soft pannier ₹ 12,070

Royal Enfield offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450. These accessories are meant to add more style to the bike, while some others are meant to add riding comfort and convenience, and enhanced protection.