⁠Own a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650? Genuine accessories you can buy

If you are planning to accessorise your Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, here is a quick and comprehensive list of genuine accessories available for the motorcycle.

Mainak Das
Published25 Mar 2026, 09:42 AM IST
Limited Time Deals on Popular Models
Revolt Motors RV400
₹ 1.4 Lakhs Onwards
Grab Offer Now
Ola Electric Roadster X+
₹ 1.3 - 1.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Honda PCX Electric
₹ 1.45 Lakhs Onwards
Notify me
TVS iQube
₹ 1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
₹ 1.55 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ather Energy 450x
₹ 1.5 - 1.8 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is Royal Enfield's flagship mid-capacity roadster that blends 1960s-inspired British design with modern engineering.
Personalised Offers on
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is Royal Enfield's flagship mid-capacity roadster that blends 1960s-inspired British design with modern engineering.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is the flagship roadster of the OEM that blends old British motorcycle design language with advanced engineering, technology and features. Powering the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is the company's tried and tested 648 cc parallel-twin engine. This engine enables the motorcycle to perform well for both urban commuting and highway cruising purposes.

The 648 cc air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch. This engine is capable of churning out 47 bhp peak power at 7,150 rpm and 52 Nm of maximum torque at 5,250 rpm. The engine returns about 25 kmpl of fuel economy. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 comes priced between 335,394 and 366,390, depending on colour variants.

Royal Enfield offers a wide range of accessories for the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. These accessories can enhance the style quotient of the motorcycle, as well as add more functionality to it. If you have been looking for accessories for your Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, here is a comprehensive list of genuine accessories for the motorcycle.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Key genuine accessories you can buy

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Key genuine accessories to buy
AccessoriesPrice
Instrument cowl 2,160
Oil filler cap 1,010
Swingarm bobbins 870
Large engine guards 2,900 - 4,600
Suspension finishers 1,190
Large sumpguard 3,220
Compact engine guards 3,680
Oil cooler guard 1,840 - 1,880
Deluxe touring dual seat 5,570
Premium touring dual seat 4,600
Magic flyscreen 2,160
Tinted short flyscreen 1,750
Tinted tall flyscreen 2,020
Bar end finishers 1,060
Water resistant bike cover 1,070
Tank pads 1,790
Handlebar brace pad 590 - 870
Heel guard 780
Handlebar clamp 1,840
Tripper and mount 4,510
Touring screen 4,420
Bar end mirror mounts 640
Soft panniers 7,850
LED indicators 4,800
Tappered mirrors 4,500
Soft pannier rail 2,760
Intake cover 1,290
Tappered bar end mirrors 4,500

Royal Enfield offers a wide range of accessories for the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. This wide range of genuine accessories is designed to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the bike by giving it a distinct look. Some are meant to enhance the protection for the rider as well as the motorcycle. Some of the accessories are designed to add more functionality to the motorcycle.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

HomeAuto News⁠Own a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650? Genuine accessories you can buy
More