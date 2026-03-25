⁠Own a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650? Genuine accessories you can buy

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is the flagship roadster of the OEM that blends old British motorcycle design language with advanced engineering, technology and features. Powering the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is the company's tried and tested 648 cc parallel-twin engine. This engine enables the motorcycle to perform well for both urban commuting and highway cruising purposes.

The 648 cc air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch. This engine is capable of churning out 47 bhp peak power at 7,150 rpm and 52 Nm of maximum torque at 5,250 rpm. The engine returns about 25 kmpl of fuel economy. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 comes priced between ₹335,394 and ₹366,390, depending on colour variants.

Royal Enfield offers a wide range of accessories for the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. These accessories can enhance the style quotient of the motorcycle, as well as add more functionality to it. If you have been looking for accessories for your Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, here is a comprehensive list of genuine accessories for the motorcycle.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Key genuine accessories you can buy

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Key genuine accessories to buy Accessories Price Instrument cowl ₹ 2,160 Oil filler cap ₹ 1,010 Swingarm bobbins ₹ 870 Large engine guards ₹ 2,900 - ₹ 4,600 Suspension finishers ₹ 1,190 Large sumpguard ₹ 3,220 Compact engine guards ₹ 3,680 Oil cooler guard ₹ 1,840 - ₹ 1,880 Deluxe touring dual seat ₹ 5,570 Premium touring dual seat ₹ 4,600 Magic flyscreen ₹ 2,160 Tinted short flyscreen ₹ 1,750 Tinted tall flyscreen ₹ 2,020 Bar end finishers ₹ 1,060 Water resistant bike cover ₹ 1,070 Tank pads ₹ 1,790 Handlebar brace pad ₹ 590 - ₹ 870 Heel guard ₹ 780 Handlebar clamp ₹ 1,840 Tripper and mount ₹ 4,510 Touring screen ₹ 4,420 Bar end mirror mounts ₹ 640 Soft panniers ₹ 7,850 LED indicators ₹ 4,800 Tappered mirrors ₹ 4,500 Soft pannier rail ₹ 2,760 Intake cover ₹ 1,290 Tappered bar end mirrors ₹ 4,500