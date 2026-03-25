⁠Own a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650? Genuine accessories you can buy

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is the flagship roadster of the OEM that blends old British motorcycle design language with advanced engineering, technology and features. Powering the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is the company's tried and tested 648 cc parallel-twin engine. This engine enables the motorcycle to perform well for both urban commuting and highway cruising purposes.
The 648 cc air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch. This engine is capable of churning out 47 bhp peak power at 7,150 rpm and 52 Nm of maximum torque at 5,250 rpm. The engine returns about 25 kmpl of fuel economy. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 comes priced between ₹335,394 and ₹366,390, depending on colour variants.
Royal Enfield offers a wide range of accessories for the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. These accessories can enhance the style quotient of the motorcycle, as well as add more functionality to it. If you have been looking for accessories for your Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, here is a comprehensive list of genuine accessories for the motorcycle.
Royal Enfield offers a wide range of accessories for the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. This wide range of genuine accessories is designed to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the bike by giving it a distinct look. Some are meant to enhance the protection for the rider as well as the motorcycle. Some of the accessories are designed to add more functionality to the motorcycle.