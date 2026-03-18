Own a Royal Enfield Meteor 350? Genuine accessories you can buy for this bike

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is a modern retro-cruiser, which is equally capable of handling relaxed city commuting and long-distance touring tasks. Royal Enfield launched the Meteor 350 as a replacement for the Thunderbird 350. The neo-retro cruiser is built on the OEM's new J-series platform and is known for its smooth, refined engine and accessible low seat height, which offers the rider a comfortable riding posture as well as enhanced control over the machine.

Powering the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is the company's tried and tested 349.34 cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled SOHC engine, which is mated to a five-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. The powertrain is capable of churning out 20.2 bhp peak power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm. The motorcycle promises a real-world mileage of approximately 32–41 kmpl.

If you own a Royal Enfield Meteor 350 or are planning to buy one soon, here is a range of genuine accessories the company offers for this motorcycle.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Genuine accessories to buy

Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Genuine accessories you can buy Accessories Price Oil filler cap (Black / Silver) ₹ 1,010 Water resistant bike cover (Black / Navy Blue) ₹ 1,070 Pleated seat cover (Black / Brown) ₹ 1,010 Bar end mirror mounts ₹ 640 Touring screen ₹ 3,360 Passenger backrest mounts ₹ 2,580 Sump guard ₹ 3,080 Low ride rider seat (Black / Brown) ₹ 2,760 Commuter waterproof inner bag ₹ 1,500 Passenger backrest pad ₹ 1,010 Touring passenger seat ₹ 2,350