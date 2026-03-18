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Own a Royal Enfield Meteor 350? Genuine accessories you can buy for this bike

If you own a Royal Enfield Meteor 350 or are planning to buy one soon, here is a range of genuine accessories the company offers for this motorcycle.

Mainak Das
Updated18 Mar 2026, 11:48 AM IST
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Powering the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is the company's tried and tested 349.34 cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled SOHC engine
Powering the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is the company's tried and tested 349.34 cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled SOHC engine
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The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is a modern retro-cruiser, which is equally capable of handling relaxed city commuting and long-distance touring tasks. Royal Enfield launched the Meteor 350 as a replacement for the Thunderbird 350. The neo-retro cruiser is built on the OEM's new J-series platform and is known for its smooth, refined engine and accessible low seat height, which offers the rider a comfortable riding posture as well as enhanced control over the machine.

Powering the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is the company's tried and tested 349.34 cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled SOHC engine, which is mated to a five-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. The powertrain is capable of churning out 20.2 bhp peak power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm. The motorcycle promises a real-world mileage of approximately 32–41 kmpl.

If you own a Royal Enfield Meteor 350 or are planning to buy one soon, here is a range of genuine accessories the company offers for this motorcycle.

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Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Genuine accessories to buy

Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Genuine accessories you can buy
AccessoriesPrice
Oil filler cap (Black / Silver) 1,010
Water resistant bike cover (Black / Navy Blue) 1,070
Pleated seat cover (Black / Brown) 1,010
Bar end mirror mounts 640
Touring screen 3,360
Passenger backrest mounts 2,580
Sump guard 3,080
Low ride rider seat (Black / Brown) 2,760
Commuter waterproof inner bag 1,500
Passenger backrest pad 1,010
Touring passenger seat 2,350

Royal Enfield offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Meteor 350. These accessories have been designed to enhance the riding comfort, protection for the motorcycle and visual appeal of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. You can buy these genuine accessories for the Meteor 350 from the automaker's website as well as from authorised Royal Enfield showrooms.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

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