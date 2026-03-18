Own a Royal Enfield Meteor 350? Genuine accessories you can buy for this bike

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is a modern retro-cruiser, which is equally capable of handling relaxed city commuting and long-distance touring tasks. Royal Enfield launched the Meteor 350 as a replacement for the Thunderbird 350. The neo-retro cruiser is built on the OEM's new J-series platform and is known for its smooth, refined engine and accessible low seat height, which offers the rider a comfortable riding posture as well as enhanced control over the machine.

Powering the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is the company's tried and tested 349.34 cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled SOHC engine, which is mated to a five-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. The powertrain is capable of churning out 20.2 bhp peak power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm. The motorcycle promises a real-world mileage of approximately 32–41 kmpl.

If you own a Royal Enfield Meteor 350 or are planning to buy one soon, here is a range of genuine accessories the company offers for this motorcycle.

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Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Genuine accessories to buy

Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Genuine accessories you can buy Accessories Price Oil filler cap (Black / Silver) ₹ 1,010 Water resistant bike cover (Black / Navy Blue) ₹ 1,070 Pleated seat cover (Black / Brown) ₹ 1,010 Bar end mirror mounts ₹ 640 Touring screen ₹ 3,360 Passenger backrest mounts ₹ 2,580 Sump guard ₹ 3,080 Low ride rider seat (Black / Brown) ₹ 2,760 Commuter waterproof inner bag ₹ 1,500 Passenger backrest pad ₹ 1,010 Touring passenger seat ₹ 2,350

Royal Enfield offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Meteor 350. These accessories have been designed to enhance the riding comfort, protection for the motorcycle and visual appeal of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. You can buy these genuine accessories for the Meteor 350 from the automaker's website as well as from authorised Royal Enfield showrooms.

About the Author Mainak Das Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More ✕ Mainak Das Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.