Own a Royal Enfield Scram 440? Genuine accessories you can buy

If you own a Royal Enfield Scram 440 or are planning to buy one soon, here are the genuine accessories you can buy for this motorcycle.

Mainak Das
Updated19 Mar 2026, 09:49 AM IST
Limited Time Deals on Popular Models
Revolt Motors RV400
₹ 1.4 Lakhs Onwards
Grab Offer Now
Ola Electric Roadster X+
₹ 1.3 - 1.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Honda PCX Electric
₹ 1.45 Lakhs Onwards
Notify me
TVS iQube
₹ 1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
₹ 1.55 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ather Energy 450x
₹ 1.5 - 1.8 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 bridges the gap between the 350 cc and 650 cc segments.
Personalised Offers on
Royal Enfield Scram 440
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 bridges the gap between the 350 cc and 650 cc segments.

Royal Enfield has been showing its ambition to grab a large chunk of the Indian big motorcycle market for quite some time. The Royal Enfield Scram 440 is one of the key models in that strategy, which comes as a versatile, do-it-all motorcycle, powered by a torquey 443 cc engine. Adding more appeal to this motorcycle is the approachable ergonomics and rugged, daily-rider capability.

The Royal Enfield Scram 440 bridges the gap between the 350 cc and 650 cc segments. Enhancing its rider comfort are the comfortable suspension and a lower 795 mm seat height. Also, the pricing of the bike is competitive, appealing to both commuters and light tourers. It is priced between 223,131 and 230,641 (ex-showroom).

The Royal Enfield Scram 440, in its stock form, is quite appealing with its rugged design and ergonomics. Beyond that, the motorcycle manufacturer offers a wide range of genuine accessories that can enhance the visual appeal of the Scram 440, as well as add more convenience for the riders and enhanced functionality as well.

(Also read: Planning to buy Royal Enfield Scram 440? Complete monthly EMI calculation here)

If you own a Royal Enfield Scram 440 or are planning to buy one soon, here are the genuine accessories you can buy for this motorcycle.

Royal Enfield Scram 440: Genuine accessories you can buy

Royal Enfield Scram 440: genuine accessories to buy
AccessoriesPrice
Adventure plus handlebar 4,010
Oil filler cap (Black / Silver) 1,010
Bar end finishers 1,150
Oil cooler guard (Black / Silver) 1,190
Master cylinder guard (Black / Silver) 6,90
Large engine guards 1,560
Adventure handlebar 3,310
Compact engine guards 1,380
Adventure panniers (Black / Silver) 27,840
Adventure handguards 2,390
Water resistant bike cover (Black / Navy Blue) 1,070
Adventure waterproof inner bags 2,800
Front reservoir cap 780
Handlebar brace pad 590
Adventure pannier rails 3,540
Adventure engine guards 4,420
Engine guard sliders 960

Royal Enfield offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Royal Enfield Scram 440, which can be purchased from the brand's website as well as from authorised dealerships. This range of accessories is meant to enhance the visual appeal, functionality, as well as rider comfort and convenience, along with the protection level for the rider and the bike.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsAuto NewsOwn a Royal Enfield Scram 440? Genuine accessories you can buy
More