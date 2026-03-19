Own a Royal Enfield Scram 440? Genuine accessories you can buy

Royal Enfield has been showing its ambition to grab a large chunk of the Indian big motorcycle market for quite some time. The Royal Enfield Scram 440 is one of the key models in that strategy, which comes as a versatile, do-it-all motorcycle, powered by a torquey 443 cc engine. Adding more appeal to this motorcycle is the approachable ergonomics and rugged, daily-rider capability.

The Royal Enfield Scram 440 bridges the gap between the 350 cc and 650 cc segments. Enhancing its rider comfort are the comfortable suspension and a lower 795 mm seat height. Also, the pricing of the bike is competitive, appealing to both commuters and light tourers. It is priced between ₹223,131 and ₹230,641 (ex-showroom).

The Royal Enfield Scram 440, in its stock form, is quite appealing with its rugged design and ergonomics. Beyond that, the motorcycle manufacturer offers a wide range of genuine accessories that can enhance the visual appeal of the Scram 440, as well as add more convenience for the riders and enhanced functionality as well.

If you own a Royal Enfield Scram 440 or are planning to buy one soon, here are the genuine accessories you can buy for this motorcycle.

Royal Enfield Scram 440: Genuine accessories you can buy

Royal Enfield Scram 440: genuine accessories to buy Accessories Price Adventure plus handlebar ₹ 4,010 Oil filler cap (Black / Silver) ₹ 1,010 Bar end finishers ₹ 1,150 Oil cooler guard (Black / Silver) ₹ 1,190 Master cylinder guard (Black / Silver) ₹ 6,90 Large engine guards ₹ 1,560 Adventure handlebar ₹ 3,310 Compact engine guards ₹ 1,380 Adventure panniers (Black / Silver) ₹ 27,840 Adventure handguards ₹ 2,390 Water resistant bike cover (Black / Navy Blue) ₹ 1,070 Adventure waterproof inner bags ₹ 2,800 Front reservoir cap ₹ 780 Handlebar brace pad ₹ 590 Adventure pannier rails ₹ 3,540 Adventure engine guards ₹ 4,420 Engine guard sliders ₹ 960