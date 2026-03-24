Own a Royal Enfield Shotgun 650? Here are genuine accessories you can buy

If you are planning to accessorise your Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, here is a quick and comprehensive list.

Mainak Das
Published24 Mar 2026, 10:50 AM IST
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Royal Enfield offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650.
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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is a neo-modern, modular bobber-style roadster. It is built on Royal Enfield's 648 cc parallel-twin platform shared by some of the key siblings in the brand's portfolio. The Shotgun 650 motorcycle comes with a customisation-focused design with a removable rear seat. The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is priced between 398,017 and 413,042 (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Shotgun 650, just like its other models. These accessories can give the motorcycle a more distinct visual appearance as well as add more functionality to it.

If you have been planning to buy a Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 or already own one in your garage, and are planning to accessorise it with genuine accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive list.

(Also read: Planning to buy Royal Enfield Shotgun 650? Here’s your complete monthly EMI math)

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Genuine accessories you can buy

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Genuine accessories to buy
AccessoriesPrice
Oil filler cap (Black / Silver) 1,010
Airfly Evo engine guards (Black / Silver) 5,600
Sumpguard (Black / Silver) 3,220
Compact engine guards (Black / Silver) 4,190
Signature rider seat 4,420
Signature passenger seat 3,590
Oil cooler guard 1,840
Tinted urban flyscreen 2,760
LED indicators (Black / Silver) 4,800
LED fog lights (Black / Silver) 6,550
Bar end finishers 1,060
Bar end mirror mounts 640
Tappered mirrors 4,500
Soft pannier rails 3,270
Deluxe rider footpegs 3,040
Deluxe pillion footpegs 2,480
Tappered bar end mirrors 4,500

Royal Enfield offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650. Some of the accessories are meant to enhance the visual appeal of the motorcycle, while some are meant to ramp up rider comfort and convenience. On the other hand, some of these accessories are designed to enhance the functionality of the motorcycle. These accessories can be purchased from the OEM's online store as well as from the authorised dealerships.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

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