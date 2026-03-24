Own a Royal Enfield Shotgun 650? Here are genuine accessories you can buy

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is a neo-modern, modular bobber-style roadster. It is built on Royal Enfield's 648 cc parallel-twin platform shared by some of the key siblings in the brand's portfolio. The Shotgun 650 motorcycle comes with a customisation-focused design with a removable rear seat. The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is priced between ₹398,017 and ₹413,042 (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Shotgun 650, just like its other models. These accessories can give the motorcycle a more distinct visual appearance as well as add more functionality to it.

If you have been planning to buy a Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 or already own one in your garage, and are planning to accessorise it with genuine accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive list.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Genuine accessories you can buy

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Genuine accessories to buy Accessories Price Oil filler cap (Black / Silver) ₹ 1,010 Airfly Evo engine guards (Black / Silver) ₹ 5,600 Sumpguard (Black / Silver) ₹ 3,220 Compact engine guards (Black / Silver) ₹ 4,190 Signature rider seat ₹ 4,420 Signature passenger seat ₹ 3,590 Oil cooler guard ₹ 1,840 Tinted urban flyscreen ₹ 2,760 LED indicators (Black / Silver) ₹ 4,800 LED fog lights (Black / Silver) ₹ 6,550 Bar end finishers ₹ 1,060 Bar end mirror mounts ₹ 640 Tappered mirrors ₹ 4,500 Soft pannier rails ₹ 3,270 Deluxe rider footpegs ₹ 3,040 Deluxe pillion footpegs ₹ 2,480 Tappered bar end mirrors ₹ 4,500