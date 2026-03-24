Own a Royal Enfield Shotgun 650? Here are genuine accessories you can buy

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is a neo-modern, modular bobber-style roadster. It is built on Royal Enfield's 648 cc parallel-twin platform shared by some of the key siblings in the brand's portfolio. The Shotgun 650 motorcycle comes with a customisation-focused design with a removable rear seat. The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is priced between ₹398,017 and ₹413,042 (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Shotgun 650, just like its other models. These accessories can give the motorcycle a more distinct visual appearance as well as add more functionality to it.

If you have been planning to buy a Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 or already own one in your garage, and are planning to accessorise it with genuine accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive list.

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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Genuine accessories you can buy

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Genuine accessories to buy Accessories Price Oil filler cap (Black / Silver) ₹ 1,010 Airfly Evo engine guards (Black / Silver) ₹ 5,600 Sumpguard (Black / Silver) ₹ 3,220 Compact engine guards (Black / Silver) ₹ 4,190 Signature rider seat ₹ 4,420 Signature passenger seat ₹ 3,590 Oil cooler guard ₹ 1,840 Tinted urban flyscreen ₹ 2,760 LED indicators (Black / Silver) ₹ 4,800 LED fog lights (Black / Silver) ₹ 6,550 Bar end finishers ₹ 1,060 Bar end mirror mounts ₹ 640 Tappered mirrors ₹ 4,500 Soft pannier rails ₹ 3,270 Deluxe rider footpegs ₹ 3,040 Deluxe pillion footpegs ₹ 2,480 Tappered bar end mirrors ₹ 4,500

Royal Enfield offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650. Some of the accessories are meant to enhance the visual appeal of the motorcycle, while some are meant to ramp up rider comfort and convenience. On the other hand, some of these accessories are designed to enhance the functionality of the motorcycle. These accessories can be purchased from the OEM's online store as well as from the authorised dealerships.