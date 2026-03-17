⁠Own a Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650? Key genuine accessories you can buy

Royal Enfield has expressed its ambition to grab a sizeable share of the Indian premium motorcycle market. In an attempt to grab that, the company has launched a wide range of motorcycles with 650 cc engines. The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is one of them, which is a premium cruiser, designed for long rides, offering a comfortable and relaxed riding posture, smooth and linear power delivery.

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 comes priced between ₹402,965 and ₹436,685 (ex-showroom), depending on colour variants. Powering this motorcycle is a 648 cc, parallel-twin, air-oil cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox with a wet, multi-plate clutch, producing 46.3 bhp peak power at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of maximum torque at 5,650 rpm.

While the stock version of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is already pretty much appealing with its design, if you are planning to further accessorise it to give it an even more distinct look and enhance its functionality further, here is a quick list of some genuine Royal Enfield accessories.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Key genuine accessories to buy

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Genuine accessories & price Accessories Price Airfly Evo engine guards (Black / Silver) ₹ 5,600 Oil filler cap (Black / Silver) ₹ 1,010 Oil cooler guard ₹ 1,840 Compact engine guard (Black / Silver) ₹ 4,190 Long haul pannier rails ₹ 4,650 Passenger backrest mount ₹ 3,680 Passenger backrest pad ₹ 1,010 Handlebar clamp ₹ 1,840 Touring screen ₹ 4,190 Solo finisher ₹ 2,810 Long haul waterproof inner bag ₹ 2,800 Commuter waterproof inner bag ₹ 1,500