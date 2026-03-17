⁠Own a Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650? Key genuine accessories you can buy

Royal Enfield has expressed its ambition to grab a sizeable share of the Indian premium motorcycle market. In an attempt to grab that, the company has launched a wide range of motorcycles with 650 cc engines. The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is one of them, which is a premium cruiser, designed for long rides, offering a comfortable and relaxed riding posture, smooth and linear power delivery.
The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 comes priced between ₹402,965 and ₹436,685 (ex-showroom), depending on colour variants. Powering this motorcycle is a 648 cc, parallel-twin, air-oil cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox with a wet, multi-plate clutch, producing 46.3 bhp peak power at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of maximum torque at 5,650 rpm.
While the stock version of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is already pretty much appealing with its design, if you are planning to further accessorise it to give it an even more distinct look and enhance its functionality further, here is a quick list of some genuine Royal Enfield accessories.
Royal Enfield offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. These accessories are priced between ₹1,010 and ₹5,600. These accessories are designed to enhance the visual aesthetic appeal of the motorcycle, as well as enhance the riding comfort and functionality for the rider and pillion. These accessories can be purchased from Royal Enfield's website as well as from the authorised dealerships.