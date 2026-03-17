⁠Own a Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650? Key genuine accessories you can buy

If you already own a Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, and planning to accessorise it with genuine Royal Enfield accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key genuine kits you can buy.

Mainak Das
Updated17 Mar 2026, 10:02 AM IST
Limited Time Deals on Popular Models
Revolt Motors RV400
₹ 1.4 Lakhs Onwards
Grab Offer Now
ADMS DB
₹ 1.33 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ola Electric Roadster X+
₹ 1.3 - 1.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ather Energy Rizta
₹ 75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Honda PCX Electric
₹ 1.45 Lakhs Onwards
Notify me
TVS iQube
₹ 1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Royal Enfield offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650.
Personalised Offers on
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650.

Royal Enfield has expressed its ambition to grab a sizeable share of the Indian premium motorcycle market. In an attempt to grab that, the company has launched a wide range of motorcycles with 650 cc engines. The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is one of them, which is a premium cruiser, designed for long rides, offering a comfortable and relaxed riding posture, smooth and linear power delivery.

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 comes priced between 402,965 and 436,685 (ex-showroom), depending on colour variants. Powering this motorcycle is a 648 cc, parallel-twin, air-oil cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox with a wet, multi-plate clutch, producing 46.3 bhp peak power at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of maximum torque at 5,650 rpm.

While the stock version of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is already pretty much appealing with its design, if you are planning to further accessorise it to give it an even more distinct look and enhance its functionality further, here is a quick list of some genuine Royal Enfield accessories.

(Also read: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 in mind? How much EMI to pay per month for this?)

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Key genuine accessories to buy

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Genuine accessories & price
AccessoriesPrice
Airfly Evo engine guards (Black / Silver) 5,600
Oil filler cap (Black / Silver) 1,010
Oil cooler guard 1,840
Compact engine guard (Black / Silver) 4,190
Long haul pannier rails 4,650
Passenger backrest mount 3,680
Passenger backrest pad 1,010
Handlebar clamp 1,840
Touring screen 4,190
Solo finisher 2,810
Long haul waterproof inner bag 2,800
Commuter waterproof inner bag 1,500

Royal Enfield offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. These accessories are priced between 1,010 and 5,600. These accessories are designed to enhance the visual aesthetic appeal of the motorcycle, as well as enhance the riding comfort and functionality for the rider and pillion. These accessories can be purchased from Royal Enfield's website as well as from the authorised dealerships.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsAuto News⁠Own a Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650? Key genuine accessories you can buy
More